Minnesota Orchestra violist, 64, who died during a race, honored with music at a memorial

Minnesota Orchestra violist Ken Freed, who died after entering the first leg of a sprint triathlon on June 29, was honored by his orchestra colleagues Sunday in a memorial at Temple Israel in Minneapolis.
Orchestra members painted his memory in emotive and sublime music after his sudden death.
A violist with the orchestra for the past 27 years, Freed, 64, collapsed shortly after entering the water at White Bear Lake. Something went awry and he was pulled out without a pulse, said Gwendolyn Freed, his wife of 35 years.
Emergency responders tried to save him but could got get a pulse. A cause of death has not been determined.
“He hadn’t even reached the first buoy yet,” she said.
The couple and their son, Jonah, were participating as a family in the triathlon. The trio hugged before the start of the race, and that last gesture, of embrace and warmth, is a grace note that the family will cherish, said Gwendolyn Freed, the new president of the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.
A talented musician and conductor, and a tireless advocate for music education, Freed pursued his causes with gusto. His passions all related to music, whether playing Brahms and Beethoven in Minnesota or on international tours to Cuba, South Africa and Vietnam or swimming in rhythm, or teaching and mentoring generations of students.
“Ken believed deeply that music, both learning to read it and appreciating it, changes lives,” said Minnesota Orchestra concertmaster Erin Keefe, who first met Freed as a teenage mentee at Greenwood Music Camp in western Massachusetts.” “Funny, talented and deeply beloved, he was the heart and soul of the orchestra.”