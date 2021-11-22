The Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday is considering the cases of more than two dozen people seeking clemency, after a court challenge to the state's pardon process prompted a five-month delay.

Monday's hearing — which is being held remotely and streamed live on the Department of Corrections' Facebook page — is the first of two required yearly meetings scheduled before the end of next month.

The unusual timing of what is still labeled as the board's spring 2021 hearing came after a months-long legal conflict that included a Ramsey County judge declaring part of Minnesota's pardon statutes unconstitutional before the state Supreme Court ultimately upheld the law.

The three-member board is comprised of Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea. Under current state law, the board must vote unanimously to approve requests to pardon or commute sentences. Walz has urged the Legislature to change that requirement to allow pardons to be granted under 2-1 votes if the governor is one of those voted in favor of applications.

Walz sided with a lawsuit filed by a woman who unsuccessfully sought a pardon for a manslaughter sentence she served for killing her husband after she said he stabbed and raped her. Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison voted to grant Amreya Shefa's request to be pardoned, but Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea did not agree.

In April, a Ramsey County judge found part of the 125-year-old statute governing the board to be unconstitutional because it did not explain how power should be divided on the board. But the Minnesota Supreme Court, with Gildea recusing herself from the case because of her role on the pardons board, in September upheld the unanimity requirement.

But as the lawsuit was pending, Gildea told Walz that the board had to postpone its first scheduled meeting in June. Under state law, the board must meet twice each year. The second meeting is scheduled to take place across two days on Dec. 13 and 14.

Monday's agenda includes 26 applications for a pardon extraordinary, which applies to people convicted of a crime who have already served their sentence.

Two Minnesotans are seeking a pardon or commutation for a sentence they are still serving: Lincoln Lamar Caldwell, convicted in Hennepin County in 2008 of multiple gang-related murder charges; and Samantha Anne Heiges, convicted in Dakota County in 2008 of second-degree intentional murder.

Caldwell is serving a life sentence without the possibility for parole. He was convicted by a jury of all charges related to the fatal 2006 drive-by shooting of former Minneapolis North High School star basketball player Brian Cole in Minneapolis. Caldwell was the driver but did not shoot Cole. The shooter, Kirk Harrison, was convicted only of second-degree drive-by murder and received a shorter sentence after electing to be tried before a judge instead of a jury. The judge in Harrison's case found that prosecutors failed to prove that Harrison intended to kill someone and that it did not prove that the "LL gang" Caldwell and Harrison were affiliated with met the statutory definition of a gang. Harrison is scheduled to be released from prison in 2029.

Heiges is serving a nearly 25-year prison sentence for drowning her newborn daughter in a Burnsville bathtub in 2005. She told police that she killed the baby after giving birth to it in the bathtub because her then-boyfriend, Erik Matlock, threatened to kill her and the girl if she did not kill the baby herself.