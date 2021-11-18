Thousands of Minnesota nonprofits and schools were making their pitch to donors Thursday on the 13th annual Give to the Max Day, the statewide giving "holiday" organized by GiveMN that drew a record-breaking$30 millionlast year.

"Give to the Max Day in Minnesota has become somewhat of a tradition," said Rob Williams, president of Every Meal, a Roseville-based nonprofit that provides meals to students in need. "It's a great opportunity to see Minnesota band together."

Many nonprofits hoping to match 2020'sunprecedentedsurge in donations say that so far this year they're falling short, as giving has retreated from record high amounts last year. But they're still banking on donors giving generously this month and in December, the critical year-end fundraising period. Last year was the fifth straight year of increased giving.

As of early Thursday afternoon, more than $22 million had been collected on the website.

Nonprofits have been soliciting donations since Nov. 1, when the early giving period began. Donations come with a 6.9% fee, though GiveMN says most donors pay that fee on top of their contribution.

Every Meal was hoping to raise $150,000 to support its programs, which provide food to children at 470 schools — up from 250 schools before COVID-19.

While the need has subsided from 2020, Williams said they are still serving an average of 58,000 meals a week, more than double the number of meals pre-pandemic. The organization is launching a winter meal program for the second year in a row, providing free pre-assembled meal bags at more than 100 sites across the metro area.

Every Meal doesn't organize a gala or fundraising event, so Williams said it relies on Give to the Max Day to help bolster the year-end fundraising that the nonprofit depends on for revenue.

"A gala takes a lot of work, a lot of time and a lot of money," he said. "GiveMN makes it really easy. It's just the day that's a great example of what Minnesota is about."

In Hopkins, Helping Paws has participated in Give to the Max Day every year and is trying to raise $50,000 for its programs to breed, train and place assistance dogs with 100 veterans, first responders and people with physical disabilities each year.

People first were skeptical about why the nonprofit would participate, said Pam Anderson, the development director, but now it's become a staple of fundraising for many organizations. "It goes to show the generosity of the people in the state of Minnesota," she said.

In a GiveMN survey of about 1,000 nonprofits, nearly 40% of organizations participating in Give to the Max Day said they expected it would be their biggest fundraising campaign of the year.

Not all of the state's nonprofits participate. About a third of the state's more than 15,000 nonprofits have participated in Give to the Max Day in the past, while others focus on their own fundraising efforts.

In recovery mode

Many local nonprofits are still inrecovery modeafter getting hit with rising expenses and shrinking revenue during the pandemic. Theaters, museums and arts organizations lost ticket revenue, while social services programs such as food shelves helped arecord numberof people in need.

In a new report, the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits found that 20% of 300 nonprofits surveyed anticipate being in financial distress within six months. Though that's not as many as those that feared problems last spring or in 2020, the pandemic has left its mark: Following last year's furloughs and layoffs, the nonprofit workforce has shrunk by nearly 30,000 jobs, according to the report.

Donors stepped up in response to the pandemic and boosted racial justice organizations after George Floyd was murdered in May 2020. Philanthropy often spikes in a crisis but declines sharply after the emergency subsides. Areportby Giving Tuesday forecasts that charitable giving nationally will return this year to pre-pandemic levels after rising 5% last year.

The future of giving

Give to the Max Day has always been mostly online, with organizations sending out a flurry of social media posts and e-mails soliciting money — a method that's pandemic-proof.

At PRG, Inc., a Minneapolis-based affordable housing builder that also offers classes to homebuyers, there's no sign yet of a drop in individual giving. With only nine staffers, it relies on Give to the Max Day as its main fundraiser of the year. It collected a record $24,000 in 2020 and hopes to exceed that this year.

The increased attention on racial equity after Floyd's murder helped PRG mobilize more donors to close racial gaps in homeownership, said Brenna Everson, operations coordinator. "Any amount helps," she said, adding that the nonprofit is dealing with the rising cost of building affordable single-family houses.

During COVID, most nonprofits had to shift fundraisers entirelyonlineuntil this summer, when they resumedhybrid eventsas coronavirus cases dropped. Another spike in cases this fall pushed many nonprofits torevertto online-only events or to implement new rules for events, such as requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

That hasn't deterred some passionate donors who are reaching in their wallet to give more this year.

"We're seeing one of the strongest giving environments that we've seen in a decade," said fundraising consultant Glen Fladeboe, who added that people benefiting from the strong stock market and economy are giving more: "They're upping their gift, they're making larger gifts."

His clients are holding a mix of hybrid, in-person and online fundraisers, but he said he's noticing that those who do smaller in-person events are hauling in more money with fewer people than the large crowds they would have had in the past. He said it shows that fundraisers in 2022 and beyond just may be smaller than the massive events that were typical before the pandemic.

"The evidence right now is that giving is super, super strong with those core supporters that want to make a difference," Fladeboe said. "You don't need the massive gala to be successful."

To donate on Give to the Max Day, go to givemn.org.