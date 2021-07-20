Minnesota inched closer to meeting its COVID-19 vaccination goal, with 67.9% of those age 16 and older getting at least one shot, the state Health Department reported Tuesday.

State officials had set 70% as the vaccination goal, but progress toward achieving that mark has slowed as the pace of new shots has decreased.

Last week, 33,428 first and second doses were administered, continuing a decline in weekly inoculations since at least June 6.

Altogether, more than 3.1 million Minnesotans have gotten one dose and more than 2.9 million have completed the vaccine series.

The number of new COVID-19 cases is also going up slowly, though not at the pace seen in some other states.

Minnesota had the 11th lowest rate of COVID-19 case growth in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Case growth was the highest in Arkansas and Missouri, according to federal health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday that it received an average of 208 confirmed infections over the past three days, bringing the pandemic total to 608,405.

State health officials recently discontinued reporting of new cases over the weekend. As a result, the state's website on Tuesday reported 625 new cases, which includes numbers from the previous three days.

The state's pandemic indicators have been slowly increasing. The testing positivity rate is 1.8%, up from 1.1% on June 26, but still below the caution level of 5%.

The per capita case growth rate is 3%, up from 1.7% on June 30.

Minnesota's hospitals were caring for 109 COVID-19 patients on Monday. That's the largest number since June 23, but the number of patients has been fluctuating daily. Over the past week, an average of 99 people were being treated for COVID-19 complications.

One death was reported Tuesday of an individual who lived in a long-term care facility in St. Louis County. There have been 7,639 Minnesota pandemic fatalities.