A motorcyclist from Minnesota crashed and died while riding in western Wisconsin, authorities said.

Michael D. Nelson, 60, of Elysian, was riding about 3 miles east of Red Wing, Minn., and crashed on a curve near Bay City late Saturday afternoon, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Sunday.

Emergency responders arrived at 170th Avenue just north of Hwy. 35 saw Nelson in a drainage ditch and declared him dead at the scene.