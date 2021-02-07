Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
1/29 Recteq LLC Norwest Equity Norwest Equity Partners has made an investment in Recteq LLC, a designer,
West Palm Beach. Fla. Partners marketer and direct seller of pellet grills and accessories.
How Chronicle of Philanthropy compiled list of top 50 donors
The 21st annual Philanthropy 50, the Chronicle of Philanthropy's list of America's biggest donors, is based on gifts and pledges of cash, stock, land and real estate to nonprofit organizations in 2020.
Business
The Latest: CDC study: Double masks block more particles
A new government study finds that wearing two masks can be better than one in protecting against coronavirus spread.
Business
A list of America's top 50 donors of 2020
These are the donors who gave the most in 2020, according to the Philanthropy 50, an annual ranking compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. A searchable database with more information on the donors and their beneficiaries is available at philanthropy.com.
World
Central Europe leaders focus on vaccination, nuclear energy
The presidents of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia on Wednesday discussed mass vaccination as a means to bring their economies out of the coronavirus pandemic and backed nuclear energy as a way to curb climate change amid rising demand for energy.
Business
Bezos and Bloomberg among top 50 US charity donors for 2020
bestowing multimillion-dollar gifts on food pantries, historically Black colleges and universities and organizations that serve the poor and the homeless, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy's annual rankings of the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity last year.