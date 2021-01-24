Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

1/12 Capturelife Inc. Investor Group ImageQuix and PhotoLynx, providers of high volume photography

Bloomington Foreign products backed by ASG, has acquired Capturelife, a digital delivery and

engagement product that serves school, sports, events, attractions and

resort photographers and labs.

1/13 True Health New Mexico Inc. Bright Health Bright Health Management will acquire health insurance agency True Health

Albuquerque, N.M. Management Inc. New Mexico, a wholly owned subsidiary of Evolent Health.

Minneapolis

1/15 Design Corrugating Co. Inc. Buhler Inc. Buhler Inc. has acquired Design Corrugating Co., provider of roller mill

Taylorville, Ill. Minneapolis parts and services.