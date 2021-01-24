Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
1/12 Capturelife Inc. Investor Group ImageQuix and PhotoLynx, providers of high volume photography
Bloomington Foreign products backed by ASG, has acquired Capturelife, a digital delivery and
engagement product that serves school, sports, events, attractions and
resort photographers and labs.
1/13 True Health New Mexico Inc. Bright Health Bright Health Management will acquire health insurance agency True Health
Albuquerque, N.M. Management Inc. New Mexico, a wholly owned subsidiary of Evolent Health.
Minneapolis
1/15 Design Corrugating Co. Inc. Buhler Inc. Buhler Inc. has acquired Design Corrugating Co., provider of roller mill
Taylorville, Ill. Minneapolis parts and services.