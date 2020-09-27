9/15, Lemon Squad-Wrench Inc.: Wrench Inc., a mobile vehicle maintenance and repair software firm, has acquired Lemon Squad, an automobile inspection company.

9/16, ePreop Inc.-ProVation Medical Inc." ProVation Medical has acquired ePreop Inc., a provider of perioperative software designed to simplify the entire surgical encounter.

9/16, Victory Innovations Co. Inc.-Carlyle Partners: VII Investment firm the Carlyle Group will acquire Victory Innovations Co., a maker of high-tech electrostatic sprayers used to disinfect offices, airplanes, schools and other businesses.