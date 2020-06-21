Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

6/8 Gilbert Mechanical Therma Holdings Therma Holdings has acquired Gilbert Mechanical Contractors,

Contractors San Jose, Calif. provider of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, controls and fire-protection

Edina services.

6/9 Baxter Research Custom Built Custom Built Publishing, publisher of the LBM Journal, for lumber and

Center Inc. Publishing building material dealers and distributors, has acquired most of the assets

Austin, Texas Lakeville of Baxter Research Center, a provider of readership studies for magazine

publishers.

6/10 McCoy NationalLease Airoldi Brothers Inc. Airoldi Brothers Inc. along with two other member companies have acquired

Inc. — branch La Crosse, Wis. McCoy NationalLease, a truck-leasing company. Airoldi Brothers will

New Brighton operate six McCoy NationalLease locations, including one in New Brighton.

6/10 S-FDF LLC — Freeze Black Ridge Oil Black Ridge Oil & Gas will acquire the assets related to S-FDF LLC's freeze

Dried Food assets & Gas Inc. drier technology and freeze dried fruits and vegetables for human

Minneapolis consumption. The resulting company, called Sustain: Us, will produce and

sell freeze dried fruits and vegetables to local and national retail partners

and direct to consumers.

6/10 WPX Energy Inc. — Williston Northern Oil Northern Oil & Gas will acquire about 320 core acres of Williston Basin

Basin properties & Gas Inc. properties for $1.5 million from WPX Energy Inc.

Foreign Minnesota