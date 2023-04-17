Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

WASHINGTON - Majority whip Tom Emmer raised more than $2 million across his major political operations during the first three months of the year as the Minnesotan settled into his role as the third highest ranking Republican in the U.S. House.

While the 2024 general election is over a year and a half away, the newest round of federal campaign finance report provide a sense of how much money the congressional delegation raised through the end of March. Filings show Emmer's total includes money brought in by his campaign as well as his joint fundraising committee.

"This quarter's fundraising total helps ensure we will have the resources necessary to expand our House majority and continue delivering solutions to the most pressing issues facing American families," Emmer said in a news release whose fundraising tally also includes money from his leadership political action committee. That PAC isn't required to file a 2023 report with the Federal Election Commission until this summer.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's campaign reported raising nearly $795,000.

"This is once again a testament to the Congresswoman's growing progressive leadership in Congress on issues like universal school meals, student debt cancellation, and diplomacy," campaign spokesman Jeremy Slevin said in a statement.

In February, House Republicans used their narrow majority to remove the Minneapolis congresswoman from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar's campaign used the GOP's drive to remove her from the panel as a fundraising tool.

In Minnesota's main swing district, Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig reported raising around $695,000 while having more than $433,000 in cash on hand. The National Republican Congressional Committee has once again listed Craig's Second District seat as a GOP target.

Craig won a third term last fall by around 5 points in a race that attracted hefty outside spending from both major political parties.

"Washington Republicans have tried time and time again to take this seat back by pumping millions in super PAC dollars into our district, and they've made it clear that they'll be back for more in 2024," Craig said in a news release. "I've never been one to back down from a fight, and I'm grateful for every grassroots supporter who chipped in this quarter to help us hold this seat and continue the work on behalf of my communities."

Former GOP governor candidate Mike Murphy announced earlier this month that he's running for Craig's seat. Murphy narrowly lost his re-election bid last fall to serve another term as mayor of Lexington.

Elsewhere in Minnesota, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber reported raising over $330,000 while fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad hauled in close to $313,000.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is also set to be on the ballot next year, marking her first race since she ended her 2020 presidential primary campaign.

Klobuchar's Senate campaign account reported raising more than $1.6 million as of the end of March, and has over $2.2 million in cash. Federal campaign finance records show no major Republican challenger has filed yet to run against Klobuchar.