A preliminary scorecard of winners and losers in the Minnesota legislative session might put hospitals and nursing homes in the Loser column — at least those not named Mayo.

Nursing home leaders this week were disheartened by a human services bill that looked promising going into a conference committee of House and Senate lawmakers but changed on the way out.

Instead of a $121 million boost to help nursing homes stay open and permanently increase worker salaries, the amended bill offered a one-time option of $100 million in loans to keep struggling facilities afloat.

Taking on more debt to stay open isn't a solution, said Patti Cullen, chief executive officer of Care Providers of Minnesota.

"Anyone who has ever tried to get a loan or credit card knows you can't take on more debt when you're already underwater," she said. "Any business owner knows you can't raise permanent wages with loans and one-time bonuses."

The Senate voted 35-32 in favor of the amended bill Friday, after sending it to the conference committee by a 63-4 bipartisan margin. The bill included more than $1 billion in new spending in other areas, including payment rate increases for elderly home care and disability services, and a one-time commitment of $90 million in grants for long-term care providers to use as bonuses or incentives for employees.

Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, said the loans to nursing homes would allow them to catch up with investments in facilities and infection-control programs that they can't afford.

"They need help right now," he said.

Republicans who voted for the initial version — and against the final version — said it was too little. Survey data indicates that 12% of rural Minnesota nursing homes are considering closure.

"One of the biggest needs in the state [is] with our nursing homes," said Sen. Andrew Mathews, R-Princeton. "We're going to come up short again."

The human services bill also created an acute care transitions advisory council to offer solutions to one of the biggest problems facing Minnesota hospitals: the lack of nursing homes or other facilities for patients who no longer need in-patient care.

Hospitals have reported losing millions of dollars because they aren't paid for patients in limbo because their discharges are delayed, and overcrowded and backlogged emergency rooms when they can't discharge patients on schedule.

Hospital leaders weren't celebrating, though. Legislation is nearing final approval that would require hospitals to use committees of administrators, nurses and other caregivers to set their nurse staffing levels.

Nurses and union leaders say the bill will produce manageable workloads that will reduce nurse burnout and improve patient care. But hospital leaders say it will mandate rigid staffing levels that will force them to close units or deny patients when they are short of nursing staffers.

Mayo Clinic gained an exemption in the bill after threatening to move a billion-dollar expansion project to another state, but its leaders argued that any hospital should be exempt if it already uses a sophisticated electronic system that sets staffing levels based on the real-time needs and illness levels of its patients.

Hospitals appeared unlikely to get requested rate increases as a conference committee Friday night prepared to finalize a health budget bill. Payment rates from state Medicaid programs will be based on historical costs from four years ago, even though hospital leaders wanted legislation to index them to 2023.

Hospitals will experience a double whammy because the health bill also plans to expand access to the state's MinnesotaCare health plan beyond low-income residents, said Joe Schindler, a finance vice president for the Minnesota Hospital Association. MinnesotaCare will use the same back-dated methodology, which he said ends up paying hospitals at about 28% below cost.

"Finances at hospitals and health systems are at historically low levels," he said.