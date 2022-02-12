More than two dozen state legislators have announced they are retiring or running for another office this year, in a wave of departures that is stark but not unusual.

And the turnover count — 26 people as of this week — is only expected to climb.

A panel of judges is expected to release new redistricting maps on Tuesday that will redraw the political lines of Minnesota's 201 legislative districts as well as Congressional districts, shaping election outcomes for the next 10 years.

More retirement announcements are expected to follow the release of those maps.

"Legislator turnover in the House and Senate is high during redistricting with a number of retirements — 48 incumbent legislators did not run in the general election in 2012, 47 in 2002, 33 in 1992, and 50 in 1982," the House DFL stated in a release.

For now, eight senators and nine House members have said they will retire. The majority of those legislators are Democrats, with just two Republicans in each chamber announcing they will leave, so far.

The retirees have a wide range of experience levels. Several people have only served a few years, including DFL Rep. Ami Wazlawik of White Bear Township, who announced she would "explore other professional opportunities instead of running for reelection." DFL Rep. Todd Lippert of Northfield has also served only two terms and said he was leaving for family reasons and to give more time to improving how Democrats connect with rural residents in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Others are legislative long-timers, whose departure will leave open committee leadership positions. DFL Reps. Alice Hausman and Carlos Mariani, from Falcon Heights and St. Paul, have served the longest of the retirees and are in their 17th and 16th terms. Hausman is chair of the housing committee and Mariani leads the public safety and criminal justice committee.

On top of the retirements, another nine lawmakers have announced they are running for another office. Two GOP senators, Paul Gazelka of East Gull Lake and Michelle Benson of Ham Lake, are seeking the governor's job.

The bulk of the House members who are running for other offices are hoping to secure Senate seats in spots where current legislators are retiring. Retiring Republican Sen. Mike Goggin, of Red Wing, has two GOP House members after his seat — Reps. Barb Haley and Steve Drazkowski.

In addition to the representatives hoping to move to the higher chamber, some lawmakers are seeking local office. DFL House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler is angling for the Hennepin County Attorney post and Rep. Rena Moran, a St. Paul Democrat who chairs the powerful ways and means committee, is running for the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners.