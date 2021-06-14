The Minnesota Legislature is returning to St. Paul on Monday for a special session to finish work on the state's $52 billion, two-year budget.

Lawmakers were automatically called back to the Capitol Monday as Gov. Tim Walz extended the emergency powers he's used to respond to the pandemic for another 30 days.

Walz said he still needs the powers, also being used in 43 other states, to continue vaccine rollout, redeploy state employees to help with pandemic response and ensure federal supplemental nutrition benefits for the state. But with Minnesota in a state of emergency for more than a year, Walz indicated that the need for his powers could soon come to an end.

"It is very clear now that we are in the final stages and most of the executive orders will unwind," Walz told the Minnesota Executive Council, which approved the extension Monday morning. "Today is simply re-upping the state of emergency so the status quo of the work we do continues."

Those powers will be part of the debate as lawmakers return in special session at noon. Republicans have been pushing for them to end as part of a broader deal on the state's two-year budget.

Legislators worked over the weekend to iron out other lingering sticking points on the state's budget, including a push from Senate Republicans to institute a provisional balloting system in the state and to delay for two years a clean cars emissions standard to try to bring more electric vehicles to car dealerships.

Democrats are negotiating behind the scenes to include police accountability measures and inflationary increases for education spending in the next two-year budget.

The Legislature and governor must agree to a budget before July 1, or state services will begin to shut down.

This is a developing story.

Briana Bierschbach • 651-925-5042

Twitter: @bbierschbach