The job vacancy rate in Minnesota hospitals has surged from 6% to 21% over the past year, leaving health care systems scrambling to maintain patient care with high-cost temporary help.

Rising labor costs drove 56% of Minnesota hospitals and health care systems' finances into the red through the first half of 2022, according to a report released Tuesday by the Minnesota Hospital Association. That compared to only 41% with negative operating margins last year.

"The workforce issues are driving part of the financial crisis and making it significantly worse," said Dr. Rahul Koranne, the trade association's president and chief executive.

Koranne said the report will kickstart a strong lobbying effort to increase government support for hospitals before the declining workforce and revenues compromise patient care. Unlike other industries, hospitals have a legal and ethical obligation to be open, he said, whenever a patient has an urgent medical need or a random 12-year-old arrives at the emergency room.

"We must have competent staff waiting at the door when that 12-year-old comes," he said. "That's our mission. We can't fail on that."

Some of the labor pressures were exacerbated by the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the more than 9,800 vacancies for 40 different direct patient care jobs.

Other problems have been emerging for years, including the aging of the Baby Boomer generation that is pushing many veteran hospital workers into retirement. One-third of surgeons and doctors in procedural specialties will be over age 65 within 10 years.

The next generation is stepping in with less interest in full-time work, exacerbating the hospital supply issues. More than 62% of hospital workers in 2016 were full-time — meaning more than 32-hour work weeks — but that rate dropped below 56% this year. Only 43% of registered nurses are working full-time, the lowest number the hospital association has ever reported.

The report is based on responses from 97 health care providers in Minnesota, which collectively employ more than 77,000 direct patient care workers in hospitals, clinics, labs and other medical facilities. That amounts to about three-fourths of the hospital providers in the state.

Retention of incoming workers is going to be critical, Koranne said. The retention rate of workers with less than five years of experience was only 75% over the past year while the rate for more veteran workers was 85%.

Hospitals are responded with hiring programs that quickly acclimate new workers to their positions and cross-training programs that enable staff to work in different medical units and specialties.

One challenge, Koranne said, is that rising reliance on temporary help to fill open shifts is siphoning money that could otherwise pay for innovative training and retention programs.

