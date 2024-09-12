What to expect: Consider this an alternative to the popular Bean and Bear lakes portion of the Superior Hiking Trail. The payoff for getting to Mount Trudee’s overlooks are views worth soaking in: a panorama that includes the tops of trees, inland lakes and the deep blue of Lake Superior. The hike and climb is steady but worth it, said Annie Nelson, a trail guidebook writer and the association’s communications director. While the association welcomes — and wants — the public’s interest in specific locations like Bean and Bear in Silver Bay, Nelson said it’s good to think about other possibilities. “The interest is wonderful in all sorts of ways to find these places,” she said, “but the flip side is it condenses us all, and that can have an impact. There are hundreds of equally beautiful spots along the trail.”