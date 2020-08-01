Star Tribune
The Star Tribune counts options and stock awards toward total compensation when executives realize those equity awards and not in the year they are granted. By that definition, the 50 CEOs on this year’s list realized a combined $378 million in total compensation, slightly less than the prior year. The median realized compensation was $4.3 million, level with last year’s median total. Of the CEOs, 31 saw their total compensation increase. While the CEOs represent companies from a variety of industries, making the CEO pay ratios difficult to compare from company to company, the median CEO pay ratio of the companies required to disclose it was 110 to 1, up from a 107 to 1 ratio last year. The pay of the median employee at these companies, meanwhile, increased 2%, from $56,291 to $57,432.
David S. Wichmann
A diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
- $52.1 million in total compensation
- 142.7% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 348:1
- Median compensation $54,322
- Salary $1.4 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $4.5 million
- All other $201,993
- Options exercised $27.2 million
- Shares vesting $18.8 million
- Stock change 20%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 6
David Ossip
A human capital management software company. Its Dayforce product includes human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce and talent management functions.
- $43.9 million in total compensation
- 2,743.8% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $800,000
- All other $46,747
- Options exercised $36.1 million
- Shares vesting $6.2 million
- Stock change 96.8%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 39
Douglas Baker, Jr.
Provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services to food, hospitality, health care, industrial and oil and gas markets.
- $33.9 million in total compensation
- 26.1% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 365:1
- Median compensation $54,234
- Salary $1.3 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2.3 million
- All other $311,787
- Options exercised $21.9 million
- Shares vesting $8 million
- Stock change 32.3%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 2
Benjamin G.S. Fowke, III
A major U.S. electric and natural gas utility providing energy for homes and businesses in eight Western and Midwestern states.
- $23.3 million in total compensation
- -10.8% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 150:1
- Median compensation $113,022
- Salary $1.4 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2.8 million
- All other $64,524
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $19.1 million
- Stock change 32.4%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 3
Brian Cornell
General merchandise retailer selling everyday essentials, clothing and groceries. It is in the middle of a major upgrade of its physical stores, plus it has introduced more than a dozen new brands and improved its online capabilities and delivery system.
- $21.6 million in total compensation
- -4.1% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 821:1
- Median compensation $23,080
- Salary $1.4 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $3.3 million
- All other $592,543
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $16.3 million
- Stock change 61%
- Fiscal year end: 1/5/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 5
James M. Cracchiolo
Diversified financial services company that includes financial planning, wealth management, annuities, insurance and estate planning.
- $16.5 million in total compensation
- -0.1% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 230:1
- Median compensation $106,428
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $5.8 million
- All other $579,231
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $9.1 million
- Stock change 64%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 9
Omar Ishrak
Develops medical technology products that treat cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes and neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.
Ishrak retired as CEO in April and became executive chairman. Geoff Martha succeeded Ishrak as CEO.
- $13.9 million in total compensation
- -27.5% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 240:1
- Median compensation $74,206
- Salary $1.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $6.7 million
- All other $101,114
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $5.4 million
- Stock change 13.3%
- Fiscal year end: 4/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 8
Andrew Cecere
The holding corporation is parent to the fifth largest commercial bank in the U.S. ranked by the value of deposits. It employs 73,000 people across 25 states.
- $13.7 million in total compensation
- -3.5% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 269:1
- Median compensation $69,775
- Salary $1.2 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2.7 million
- All other $52,503
- Options exercised $5 million
- Shares vesting $4.7 million
- Stock change 33.6%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 10
Tod Carpenter
A technology-led filtration company that designs, manufactures, and sells engine and industrial air, oil and liquid filtration solutions.
- $9 million in total compensation
- 79.9% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 181:1
- Median compensation $34,680
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $673,215
- All other $178,392
- Options exercised $1.4 million
- Shares vesting $5.7 million
- Stock change 50%
- Fiscal year end: 7/3/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 21
Charles Kummeth
Makes hematology controls and biotechnology products for research scientists to improve drug discovery and accurate clinical testing.
- $8 million in total compensation
- 69.1% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 171:1
- Median compensation $64,371
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2 million
- All other $45,688
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $5 million
- Stock change 41.6%
- Fiscal year end: 6/0/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 23
H. Chris Killingstad
Makes mechanized cleaning equipment, sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables and specialty surface coatings.
- $8 million in total compensation
- -6.6% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 94:1
- Median compensation $52,172
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1.5 million
- All other $104,280
- Options exercised $4.1 million
- Shares vesting $1.5 million
- Stock change 51.6%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 14
Corie S. Barry
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
- $7.5 million in total compensation
- 17.8% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 438:1
- Median compensation $27,005
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1.9 million
- All other $37,867
- Options exercised $0 million
- Shares vesting $4.5 million
- Stock change 47%
- Fiscal year end: 1/5/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Russell Becker
Provides commercial safety services, specialty services and industrial services
Becker's bonus includes a $2,500,000 one-time transaction bonus paid to Becker in connection with the closing of the APi Acquisition. He also got $27 million when his APi Group stock options automatically vested and settled when the acquisition with J2 concluded. Becker also got $2,965,715 from a nonqualified deferred compensation plan that was in place with APi Group. The new company does not have a similar plan so he was given a distribution from that plan.
- $7.4 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 194:1
- Median compensation $64,059
- Salary $1.1 million
- Bonus $6.3 million
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $24,375
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 0%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Michael F. Roman
Global diversified technology company with a strong R&D component, it has products in health care, industrial, consumer, electronics and safety areas.
- $7 million in total compensation
- 35.3% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 319:1
- Median compensation $57,494
- Salary $1.2 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1.3 million
- All other $173,025
- Options exercised $0.7 million
- Shares vesting $3.6 million
- Stock change -4.3%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 20
Shelly Ibach
Makes and sells adjustable mattresses and bedding. The company's Sleep IQ technology collects and analyzes biometric data.
- $6.9 million in total compensation
- 92.1% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 119:1
- Median compensation $54,055
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1.5 million
- All other $44,727
- Options exercised $0.9 million
- Shares vesting $3.5 million
- Stock change 55.2%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 28
James P. Snee
Produces food products for consumers, retail grocers, food-service and industrial markets. Products are marketed in more than 75 countries.
- $6.1 million in total compensation
- 9.5% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 185:1
- Median compensation $45,086
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $400
- Non-equity IPC $3.3 million
- All other $183,658
- Options exercised $1.6 million
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change -4.4%
- Fiscal year end: 10/0/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 18
Archie Black
Cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management as well as performance analytics.
- $5.8 million in total compensation
- -28.7% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 48:1
- Median compensation $76,511
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $542,900
- All other $8,400
- Options exercised $2.3 million
- Shares vesting $2.5 million
- Stock change 34.6%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 15
Patrick McHale
Makes products to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid materials for manufacturing, construction, food and other industries.
- $5.6 million in total compensation
- -83.9% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 131:1
- Median compensation $64,849
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $403,944
- All other $25,188
- Options exercised $4.4 million
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 25.9%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 1
Jerry Mattys
Develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home including Flexitouch System for treats chronic limb swelling.
- $5.4 million in total compensation
- -60.4% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 39:1
- Median compensation $72,183
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $728,471
- All other $4,244
- Options exercised $1.6 million
- Shares vesting $2.5 million
- Stock change 48.2%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 11
James J. Owens
A global adhesives provider for the packaging, hygiene, electronics and assembly materials, paper converting, woodworking industries.
- $5 million in total compensation
- 7.4% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 127:1
- Median compensation $57,370
- Salary $1.2 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $956,994
- All other $350,655
- Options exercised $0.9 million
- Shares vesting $1.6 million
- Stock change 4.8%
- Fiscal year end: 11/6/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 25
Richard M. Olson
Makes turf maintenance, snow and ice management, landscape, rental and specialty construction equipment, and irrigation and outdoor lighting products and equipment.
- $4.8 million in total compensation
- 69.6% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 109:1
- Median compensation $48,319
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $606,939
- All other $182,363
- Options exercised $0.4 million
- Shares vesting $2.6 million
- Stock change 38.8%
- Fiscal year end: 10/4/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 31
Chad R. Abraham
Diversified financial services company providing asset management, investment banking, public finance, brokerage and research services
- $4.8 million in total compensation
- 2.8% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 25:1
- Median compensation $185,719
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2.5 million
- All other $26,727
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1.7 million
- Stock change 26.8%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 24
Jeffrey L. Harmening
A manufacturer and marketer of consumer foods, its portfolio includes Cheerios, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Haagen-Dazs and Annie’s.
- $4.6 million in total compensation
- 14.4% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 172:1
- Median compensation $57,177
- Salary $1.2 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1.8 million
- All other $125,052
- Options exercised $0.9 million
- Shares vesting $624,805
- Stock change 29.4%
- Fiscal year end: 5/0/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 26
Charles MacFarlane
Diversified corporation with investments in electric utility operations and manufacturing operations including metal fabrication and plastics.
- $4.5 million in total compensation
- 20.2% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 84:1
- Median compensation $68,324
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $105,000
- Non-equity IPC $800,800
- All other $7,750
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $2.9 million
- Stock change 6.3%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 27
Arthur Przybyl
Makes branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals and performs contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies.
Przybyl left ANI Pharmaceuticals on May 10, 2020. The company is conducting a search for his successor. Board member Pat Walsh is serving as interim president and CEO.
- $4.4 million in total compensation
- -10.1% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 124.7:1
- Median compensation $46,642
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $703,350
- All other $33,831
- Options exercised $1.8 million
- Shares vesting $1.2 million
- Stock change 37%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 22
Scott W. Wine
Makes off-road vehicles including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles, small-electric vehicles and accessories.
- $4.1 million in total compensation
- -80.1% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 206:1
- Median compensation $49,387
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1.3 million
- All other $204,707
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1.6 million
- Stock change 36.5%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 7
John Stauch
Offers sustainable water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and agricultural markets.
- $3.6 million in total compensation
- 12.5% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 108:1
- Median compensation $59,187
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $37,507
- Options exercised $1 million
- Shares vesting $1.7 million
- Stock change 23.7%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 29
Hugh Sawyer
Owns, operates and franchises hair salons in 8,000 locations and has an ownership interest in 80 beauty schools operating in 21 states.
- $3.6 million in total compensation
- 17.3% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 409:1
- Median compensation $20,626
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $145,802
- Non-equity IPC $715,431
- All other $26,946
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1.8 million
- Stock change 16.6%
- Fiscal year end: 6/0/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 30
Gary R. Maharaj
Makes surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies for the health care industry
- $3.3 million in total compensation
- -39.8% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 38:1
- Median compensation $62,073
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $550,000
- Non-equity IPC $392,448
- All other $8,650
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1.7 million
- Stock change -38.7%
- Fiscal year end: 9/1/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 19
Christopher T. Metz
Makes consumer products for the outdoor and shooting sports markets.
- $3.1 million in total compensation
- 15.4% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 64:1
- Median compensation $60,108
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1.4 million
- All other $158,561
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $541,840
- Stock change 9.9%
- Fiscal year end: 3/2/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Beth A. Wozniak
Makes enclosures to protect industrial equipment and electronics, thermal management equipment and supplies, and electrical and fastening supplies.
- $2.5 million in total compensation
- 32.9% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 120:1
- Median compensation $49,796
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $754,654
- All other $44,538
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $861,813
- Stock change 17.2%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 37
Craig Dahl
National financial bank holding company with branches in Minnesota and six other states, providing retail and commercial banking services.
This is partial year compensation for Dahl as CEO of the combined TCF/Chemical. For the CEO pay ratio calculation they annualized Dahl's salary and made other adjustments to get to $5,078,116
- $2.5 million in total compensation
- -67.8% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 111:1
- Median compensation $45,637
- Salary $0.4 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2 million
- All other $35,515
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 32.2%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 16
Mark Walchirk
Distributes supplies and equipment to dental and animal health markets, including vaccines, diagnostic products and pharmaceuticals.
- $2.5 million in total compensation
- 233.4% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 73:1
- Median compensation $60,645
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $656,250
- All other $204,558
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $764,502
- Stock change -3.5%
- Fiscal year end: 4/6/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 50
Scott R. Ward
Treats peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease with its patented orbital athrectomy systems (OAS) technology .
- $2.4 million in total compensation
- 61.7% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 44:1
- Median compensation $104,524
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $886,210
- All other $39,790
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $812,130
- Stock change 42.9%
- Fiscal year end: 6/0/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 40
Barry C. McCarthy
One of the country’s largest check printers, it also provides services such as fraud protection, marketing and design for small firms, banks and others.
- $2.4 million in total compensation
- 73.9% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 86.7:1
- Median compensation $61,195
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $521,710
- All other $71,699
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $858,042
- Stock change 33.3%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Victoria Holt
Online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production with operations in five countries.
- $2.3 million in total compensation
- 14.7% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 75:1
- Median compensation $44,100
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $215,308
- All other $11,000
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1.5 million
- Stock change -10%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 35
Jeffrey Graves
Provides testing hardware, software and services solutions to help customers improve their design, development and manufacturing processes.
MTS announced Graves stepped down as CEO effective May 22, 2020. Graves left to become CEO of South Carolina- based 3D Systems. MTS director Randy Martinez has been appointed interim president and CEO.
- $2.1 million in total compensation
- 67.8% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 57:1
- Median compensation $55,799
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $597,544
- All other $21,117
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $726,220
- Stock change 3.3%
- Fiscal year end: 9/1/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 44
Daniel L. Florness
Sells fasteners, tools and construction supplies through company stores, on-site locations and industrial vending machines.
- $2 million in total compensation
- 1.5% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 38:1
- Median compensation $45,842
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $708,750
- All other $2,547
- Options exercised $0.7 million
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 45%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 34
Joseph Puishys
Fabricates, distributes and installs glass products and systems; it operates four segments, three in the commercial construction market.
- $2 million in total compensation
- -15.8% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 37:1
- Median compensation $48,635
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $210,492
- All other $41,606
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $793,829
- Stock change -13.8%
- Fiscal year end: 2/6/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 32
Michael J. Happe
Based in Iowa but with executive offices in Eden Prairie, a manufacturer of motor homes, travel trailers and Chris-Craft boats.
- $1.9 million in total compensation
- 0.3% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 53:1
- Median compensation $52,881
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $11,731
- Non-equity IPC $138,269
- All other $34,484
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1 million
- Stock change -12.2%
- Fiscal year end: 8/6/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 36
Scott T. Frederiksen
WPT Industrial is an open-ended real estate investment trust
- $1.9 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $575,000
- All other $54,247
- Options exercised $0.7 million
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 13.4%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Ron Konezny
Global provider of business and mission-critical machine-to-machine and Internet of Things connectivity products and services.
- $1.8 million in total compensation
- 29.6% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 20:1
- Median compensation $103,210
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $465,000
- All other $11,975
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $886,454
- Stock change 1.3%
- Fiscal year end: 9/1/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 41
Patrick Hawkins
Manufactures and distributes bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products out of 41 facilities in 19 states,.
- $1.7 million in total compensation
- 26.4% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 20:1
- Median compensation $91,452
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $817,086
- All other $56,873
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $351,863
- Stock change -1.2%
- Fiscal year end: 3/2/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 42
James A. Blome
A gene editing agriculture company
Blome's bonus included a $400,000 sign-on bonus in 2019 and $476,250 was earned. Blome was named Calyxt CEO in Oct. 2018
- $1.6 million in total compensation
- 403.4% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $876,250
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $66,823
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change -32.3%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Brandon Elliott
Independent nonoperator energy company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in North Dakota and Montana
Elliott stepped down as CEO of Northern Oil and Gas on Dec. 31, 2019. Elliott's other compensation includes $740,000 cash payment for severance. Excluding the severance payment the CEO pay ratio would have been 4.8 to 1.
- $1.5 million in total compensation
- 74.8% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 8.2:1
- Median compensation $230,621
- Salary $0.4 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $839,721
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $265,045
- Stock change 3.5%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 47
Mark O. Decker
A real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities.
- $1.3 million in total compensation
- 66.5% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 38:1
- Median compensation $41,913
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $560,476
- All other $13,750
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $310,450
- Stock change 54.2%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr.
One of the world’s largest third-party logistics providers, it coordinates freight transportation and logistics services to help solve supply chain issues.
- $1.3 million in total compensation
- -51.4% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio 86:1
- Median compensation $59,086
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $428,895
- All other $16,800
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change -4.7%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Jerry Baack
A holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a full-service commercial bank
- $1.2 million in total compensation
- -7.6% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $480,000
- Non-equity IPC $94,021
- All other $32,596
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 30.6%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 43
Timothy Herbert
Developing minimally invasive treatments for obstructive sleep apnea
- $0.9 million in total compensation
- 1.9% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.4 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $412,383
- All other $0
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change 75.6%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 48
Timothy A. Peterman
Multiplatform video commerce company that offers a range of proprietary and name brands directly to consumers via television, online and mobile devices.
Peterman returned to iMedia Brands as CEO on May 2, 2019
- $0.8 million in total compensation
- 20% change from 2019
- CEO pay ratio —
- Median compensation —
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $305,394
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $0
- Stock change -33.6%
- Fiscal year end: 1/5/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Marianne Short
A diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
- $9.3 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2019
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1.5 million
- All other $113,580
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $6.8 million
- Stock change 0%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Catherine Smith
General merchandise retailer selling everyday essentials, clothing and groceries. It is in the middle of a major upgrade of its physical stores, plus it has introduced more than a dozen new brands and improved its online capabilities and delivery system.
Smith retired in October 2019 but agreed to serve as a special advisor through her successor's transition to the CFO role.
- $7.5 million in total compensation
- 24.9% change from 2019
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $360,000
- Non-equity IPC $636,053
- All other $154,053
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $5.6 million
- Stock change 56.5%
- Fiscal year end: 1/5/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Corie S. Barry
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
- $7.5 million in total compensation
- 17.8% change from 2019
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1.9 million
- All other $37,867
- Options exercised $0 million
- Shares vesting $4.5 million
- Stock change 47%
- Fiscal year end: 1/5/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Shelly Ibach
Makes and sells adjustable mattresses and bedding. The company's Sleep IQ technology collects and analyzes biometric data.
- $6.9 million in total compensation
- 92.1% change from 2019
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1.5 million
- All other $44,727
- Options exercised $0.9 million
- Shares vesting $3.5 million
- Stock change 55.2%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 28
Julie Bushman
Global diversified technology company with a strong R&D component, it has products in health care, industrial, consumer, electronics and safety areas.
- $6.2 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2019
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $507,681
- All other $29,170
- Options exercised $1.6 million
- Shares vesting $3.3 million
- Stock change 0%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Jill S. Wyant
Provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services to food, hospitality, health care, industrial and oil and gas markets.
- $5.5 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2019
- Salary $0.6 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $406,253
- All other $467,172
- Options exercised $3.1 million
- Shares vesting $927,510
- Stock change 0%
- Fiscal year end: 12/4/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Trish Walker
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
Walker became an executive officer in March 2019
- $4.8 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2019
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $840,000
- All other $206,650
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $3 million
- Stock change 0%
- Fiscal year end: 1/5/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Karen L. Parkhill, EVP, CFO
Develops medical technology products that treat cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes and neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.
- $4.2 million in total compensation
- 28% change from 2019
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1.8 million
- All other $84,664
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $1.6 million
- Stock change 13.3%
- Fiscal year end: 4/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Kamy Scarlett
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
During fiscal 2020 Scarlett was given a $500,000 bonus for her stewardship over the CEO transition and for maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of the senior leadership team
- $4.1 million in total compensation
- 20.2% change from 2019
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $500,000
- Non-equity IPC $1.3 million
- All other $123,146
- Options exercised $0.1 million
- Shares vesting $1.2 million
- Stock change 0%
- Fiscal year end: 1/5/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Renee J. Peterson
Makes turf maintenance, snow and ice management, landscape, rental and specialty construction equipment, and irrigation and outdoor lighting products and equipment.
- $3.2 million in total compensation
- 77.6% change from 2019
- Salary $0.5 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $239,569
- All other $114,944
- Options exercised $1.5 million
- Shares vesting $804,389
- Stock change 0%
- Fiscal year end: 10/4/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Hubert Joly
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
- $64.9 million in total compensation
- 164.7% change from 2019
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1.4 million
- All other $170,957
- Options exercised $41.2 million
- Shares vesting $21.2 million
- Stock change 47%
- Fiscal year end: 1/5/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: 4
Stephen J. Hemsley
A diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
In Nov. 2019 Hemsley transitioned from Executive Chairman, an executive position, to chair of the board and non-executive director
- $51.5 million in total compensation
- -21.6% change from 2019
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $166,265
- Options exercised $29.8 million
- Shares vesting $20.6 million
- Stock change 20%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Inge G. Thulin
Global diversified technology company with a strong R&D component, it has products in health care, industrial, consumer, electronics and safety areas.
- $34.3 million in total compensation
- 49.8% change from 2019
- Salary $0.4 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $382,259
- All other $31,476
- Options exercised $26.3 million
- Shares vesting $7.2 million
- Stock change -4.3%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Steven H. Nelson
A diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
Steven Nelson retired in June 2019 as EVP and CEO of Unitedhealthcare, Nelson's other compensation includes $6.5 million in severance.
- $18.9 million in total compensation
- 14.5% change from 2019
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $0
- All other $6.5 million
- Options exercised $3.7 million
- Shares vesting $7.9 million
- Stock change 20%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
John J. Mulligan
General merchandise retailer selling everyday essentials, clothing and groceries. It is in the middle of a major upgrade of its physical stores, plus it has introduced more than a dozen new brands and improved its online capabilities and delivery system.
- $18.6 million in total compensation
- 61.7% change from 2019
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $450,000
- Non-equity IPC $795,067
- All other $1.6 million
- Options exercised $6.2 million
- Shares vesting $8.6 million
- Stock change 61%
- Fiscal year end: 1/5/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Dirk McMahon
A diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
- $17.6 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2019
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2.5 million
- All other $70,454
- Options exercised $5.5 million
- Shares vesting $8.6 million
- Stock change 20%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
John F. Rex
A diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
- $13 million in total compensation
- 26.1% change from 2019
- Salary $1 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $2.5 million
- All other $126,912
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $9.3 million
- Stock change 20%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Marianne Short
A diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
- $9.3 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2019
- Salary $0.9 million
- Bonus $0
- Non-equity IPC $1.5 million
- All other $113,580
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $6.8 million
- Stock change 0%
- Fiscal year end: 12/2/2019
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Don H. Liu
General merchandise retailer selling everyday essentials, clothing and groceries. It is in the middle of a major upgrade of its physical stores, plus it has introduced more than a dozen new brands and improved its online capabilities and delivery system.
- $7.5 million in total compensation
- n/a change from 2019
- Salary $0.7 million
- Bonus $292,500
- Non-equity IPC $516,793
- All other $120,372
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $6 million
- Stock change 56.5%
- Fiscal year end: 1/5/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a
Catherine Smith
General merchandise retailer selling everyday essentials, clothing and groceries. It is in the middle of a major upgrade of its physical stores, plus it has introduced more than a dozen new brands and improved its online capabilities and delivery system.
Smith retired in October 2019 but agreed to serve as a special advisor through her successor's transition to the CFO role.
- $7.5 million in total compensation
- 24.9% change from 2019
- Salary $0.8 million
- Bonus $360,000
- Non-equity IPC $636,053
- All other $154,053
- Options exercised $0
- Shares vesting $5.6 million
- Stock change 56.5%
- Fiscal year end: 1/5/2020
- 2019 Top-50 ranking: n/a