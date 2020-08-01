Star Tribune

Top Executives

The 29th annual report

The Star Tribune counts options and stock awards toward total compensation when executives realize those equity awards and not in the year they are granted. By that definition, the 50 CEOs on this year’s list realized a combined $378 million in total compensation, slightly less than the prior year. The median realized compensation was $4.3 million, level with last year’s median total. Of the CEOs, 31 saw their total compensation increase. While the CEOs represent companies from a variety of industries, making the CEO pay ratios difficult to compare from company to company, the median CEO pay ratio of the companies required to disclose it was 110 to 1, up from a 107 to 1 ratio last year. The pay of the median employee at these companies, meanwhile, increased 2%, from $56,291 to $57,432.