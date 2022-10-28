Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Jaydon Dimitrov showed a flair for the dramatic.

The sophomore forward scored on a penalty kick with 55.5 seconds remaining as Maranatha upset second-ranked Southwest Christian 3-2 in the Class 1A boys' soccer state tournament quarterfinals Thursday at Monticello High School.

Maranatha (9-10-1) tied it 2-2 on freshman midfielder Tevin Asiago's goal late in the second half.

Junior forward Jake Bettin netted his 36th goal of the season to give the defending state champion Stars (15-5-0) a 2-1 lead early in the second half.

Maranatha senior forward Toli Legesse and Southwest Christian senior midfielder Sam Widdifield scored first-half goals.

St. Paul Academy 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 0: The Spartans (12-3-3) indicated there's a large gap between the fifth-ranked team in the class and the eighth-ranked team.

St. Paul Academy scored four goals in the first half and cruised to victory over the Crusaders (17-2-0). Sophomore Ezra Straub had a hat trick, with two goals coming in the first half.

Senior Cooper Bollinger-Danielson had one goal and one assist, and classmates John Sullivan and Tommy Verhey also scored for the Spartans.

St. Anthony 2, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1 (OT): Junior Alan Molina scored in the 96th minute, lifting the Huskies (11-6-2) over the No. 4-ranked Panthers (16-3-0) in overtime.

Senior Hans Asare opened the scoring for St. Anthony in the 23rd minute.

Class 2A

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, St. Cloud Tech 1: Sophomore forward Collin Young's goal broke a 1-1 tie late in the second half as the seventh-ranked Lumberjacks (17-2-0) knocked off the Tigers (11-7-2).

Senior forward Jordan Aultman added an insurance goal. His brother, junior forward Elijah Aultman, opened the scoring in the first half.

Senior midfielder Amin Yusuf scored for the Tigers in the second half to tie it 1-1.