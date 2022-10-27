Paul Aminga was looking for a way to break out of a scoring drought.

The senior pounced on a loose ball off a corner kick a couple of yards in front of the Edina net and scored the lone goal as Andover upset the No. 5-ranked Hornets 1-0 in the Class 3A boys' soccer state tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at White Bear Lake High School. The Huskies were 11th in the coaches association poll.

Junior Carter Eklund delivered a corner kick for Andover (15-2-2) that bounced around in the Edina box before Aminga knocked home his eighth goal of the season. He only had one goal in his past seven games, none in the past five.

Edina (16-3-1) was riding a 10-game winning streak, having not lost in the past month.

Woodbury 1, Rosemount 0: The fourth-ranked Royals (14-1-3) won another close game against the Irish (10-6-2). Junior forward Gianluca Jones scored the lone goal in the first half of the game, played at Irondale. Woodbury beat Rosemount 2-1 earlier this season.

Class 2A

DeLaSalle 2, Princeton 1: The Islanders weren't about to go down quietly. Senior Riley Blaylark and junior Peter Scholtz scored late in the second half, rallying DeLaSalle (13-5-1) past Princeton (12-7-1) in Monticello. The Tigers struck first on senior midfielder Payton Dokken's goal early in the second half.

Richfield 2, Worthington 1: Junior forward Antwane Ruiz scored in the 67th minute, getting the Spartans (11-4-4) past the ninth-ranked Trojans (17-3-0) in Farmington. Worthington had tied it a minute earlier on junior Maqui Sandoval's header. Richfield senior forward Luis Sanchez scored the initial goal in the 59th minute.