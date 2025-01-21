High Schools

A rim-rattling dunk and a buzzer-beater: Some of the best moments from Saturday's West Metro Clash

Watch this exclusive highlight video from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the Breakdown Sports showcase on Jan. 18.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 21, 2025 at 11:28PM
Watch some of the most impactful plays from NSPN.tv's coverage of the Breakdown Sports West Metro Clash on Jan. 18.

Exclusive video highlights

The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to provide video highlights from Breakdown Sports events all season.

This week’s highlights include a rim-rattling dunk and a buzzer-beater from the West Metro Clash, a showcase featuring 28 boys and girls basketball teams from across the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota competing at Waconia and Southwest Christian high schools on Jan. 18. Start the video to see spectacular plays from games featuring the teams below.

For scores and player stats from the games, tap the school name to visit its team page on the MN Boys Basketball Hub or the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online sources for Minnesota high school basketball schedules, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.

Boys

Girls

Star Tribune livestreams

The Star Tribune and NSPN.tv are also bringing you games featuring some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.

Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.

Full-game replays

Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.

Star Tribune staff

