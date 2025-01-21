A rim-rattling dunk and a buzzer-beater: Some of the best moments from Saturday’s West Metro Clash
Watch this exclusive highlight video from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the Breakdown Sports showcase on Jan. 18.
The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to provide video highlights from Breakdown Sports events all season.
This week’s highlights include a rim-rattling dunk and a buzzer-beater from the West Metro Clash, a showcase featuring 28 boys and girls basketball teams from across the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota competing at Waconia and Southwest Christian high schools on Jan. 18. Start the video to see spectacular plays from games featuring the teams below.
For scores and player stats from the games, tap the school name to visit its team page on the MN Boys Basketball Hub or the MN Girls Basketball Hub — the premier online sources for Minnesota high school basketball schedules, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams, video highlights and more.
Boys
Girls
Star Tribune livestreams
The Star Tribune and NSPN.tv are also bringing you games featuring some of the best Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota teams this season.
Upcoming livestreams: To watch these livestreams, visit startribune.com/nspn on the scheduled game date.
- Tuesday, Jan. 21: Eden Prairie vs. Minnetonka girls basketball, 7 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 24: Chaska vs. St. Louis Park boys basketball, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 25 (doubleheader): Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Alexandria girls basketball, 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 25 (doubleheader): Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Alexandria boys basketball, 4 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 27: Waconia vs. Orono boys basketball, 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 28: Blake vs. South St. Paul girls hockey, 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 1: Minnehaha Academy vs. Crosby-Ironton girls basketball, 4 p.m.
Full-game replays
Previous livestreams: To watch a replay, tap a game from the list below.
- Nov. 23: Chaska vs. Eastview boys hockey
- Dec. 5: Moorhead vs. Maple Grove girls hockey
- Dec. 7: Hopkins vs. Duluth Marshall girls basketball
- Dec. 10: Wayzata vs. Maple Grove boys basketball
- Dec. 12: Andover vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls hockey
- Dec. 14: Elk River vs. Moorhead boys hockey
- Dec. 19: St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey
- Dec. 20 (doubleheader): DeLaSalle vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball
- Dec. 20 (doubleheader): DeLaSalle vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys basketball
- Jan. 7 (doubleheader): Providence Academy vs. Minnehaha Academy girls basketball
- Jan. 7 (doubleheader): Providence Academy vs. Minnehaha Academy boys basketball
- Jan. 9: Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Sartell boys basketball
- Jan. 10: Orono vs. Holy Angels girls hockey
- Jan. 13: Woodbury vs. Tartan boys basketball
- Jan. 14: Hill-Murray vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls hockey
- Jan. 16: Orono vs. New Prague girls basketball
- Jan. 18: St. Michael-Albertville vs. Maple Grove girls basketball
Reusse: Willard Ikola’s hockey journey led him from Iron Range fame to unparalleled high school coaching success
A star prep goalie in Eveleth, a college All-America, an Olympian and Edina’s trailblazing coach died Monday at age 92.