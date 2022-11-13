Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Gophers wrestling team opened its season by winning eight of the 10 weight classes on Saturday at the Bison Open in Fargo.

That's the best Minnesota has done in this tournament since 2013 when the Gophers had eight champions as well.

Michael Blockhus was 4-0 at 149 pounds with two technical falls and two pins.

Other champions for the Gophers were Patrick McKee and Troy Spratley, who shared the title at 125; Aaron Nagao at 133; Jake Bergeland at 141; Sebas Swiggum at 157; Jared Krattiger at 174; Isaiah Salazar at 184; and Garrett Joles at 197.

Concordia, SCSU win in volleyball

Host Concordia (St. Paul) defeated Minnesota Duluth 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 in the semifinals of the NSIC volleyball tournament at Gangelhoff Center.

Jasmine Mulvihill had 10 kills and Katie Mattson nine for the Golden Bears (26-4), ranked No. 3 in NCAA Division II. Teagan Starkey had 36 assists.

Sydney Lanoue and Cianna Selbitschka had 13 kills apiece for the Bulldogs (26-4).

St. Cloud State swept Augustana 25-21, 25-23, 25-20 in the other semifinal. Kenzie Foley had 12 kills and 18 digs for the Huskies (25-5).

Northwestern volleyball advances to elite eight

Host Northwestern (St. Paul) rallied to beat Wisconsin-Whitewater 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 in an NCAA Division III regional volleyball final. Abby Glanzer had 17 kills and Marylyn Schroyer 21 digs for the No. 4 Eagles (33-2). Felicia Luther had 21 assists and Grace Strickfaden 20. Northwestern advanced to the four-day national tournament, starting Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

Carleton runners win

The Carleton women's cross-country team won the North Regional in Northfield with 41 points. St. Olaf was third (66).

Fiona Smith of St. Benedict won the individual title (20:51.6, 6k). She was followed by Knights runners Clara Mayfield (21:06.9) and Hannah Preisser (21:57.2).

St. Olaf was third (110) in the men's race led by Logan Bocovich who was fifth (24:30.7, 8k).

Two MIAC teams wins on pitch

Gustavus and St. Olaf of the MIAC both won in NCAA Division III first-round men's soccer matches.

Otis Anderson scored in the ninth minute and Clarence Weah in the 36th as host Gustavus beat Aurora of Montgomery, Ill., 2-0. Wesley Sanders made four saves for the Gusties (15-1-4).

Victor Gaulmin and Casper Olseth each scored twice as St. Olaf (14-5-1) routed Lake Forest 8-1 in Naperville, Ill.

Etc.

• St. Catherine lost 2-1 in double overtime to Washington University of St. Louis in an NCAA Division III first-round women's soccer match in Waverly, Iowa. Sofia Campbell had the goal for the Wildcats (13-5-4) in the 26th minute, Kate Praetz made six saves.

• No. 12 Minnesota State Mankato (14-1-5) will play host and No. 24-ranked Bemidji State (12-2-5) at 3 p.m. Sunday in an NCAA Division II second-round women's soccer game. The Mavericks are 14-3-4 all-time against the Beavers. The team tied 1-1 on Sept. 16 in Bemidji this season.