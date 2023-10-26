GOPHERS VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW

Thursday at Purdue, 6 p.m.

TV: BTN

. . .

Jeff Day's preview:

Opening bell: After four consecutive victories, the Gophers (10-8 overall, 6-4 Big Ten) have a chance to continue a midseason turnaround and secure their first win against a ranked opponent in conference play. Minnesota is tied for fifth place in the Big Ten and could reach fourth with a victory. Purdue (13-6, 7-3) is coming off a road win at No. 13 Penn State and has won three in a row. The Boilermarkers have two of the best young attackers in the country in sophomore Eva Hudson and freshman Chloe Chicoine — who rank fifth and sixth, respectively, in kills per set in the Big Ten.

Watch her: Taylor Landfair is averaging 11.8 kills and 10 digs per set while adding eight blocks and four service aces in her past four matches, showing an all-around game that has taken time to congeal. She is posting a career high in digs and aces per set, but her hitting stats have dipped as the Gophers offense develops under first-year coach Keegan Cook.

Injuries: Gophers setter Melani Shaffmaster continues to play through a knee injury, and last weekend she became the fourth player in program history to record 3,000 career assists and 1,000 career digs.

Forecast: It's a classic case of show don't tell. The Gophers have gone through stretches of lackluster play all season — even in their current winning streak — and haven't defeated a ranked opponent since a dramatic five-set win over Oregon on Sept. 8. Purdue hasn't been perfect, with conference losses to unranked Indiana and Northwestern, but their overall profile is stronger so far this season. Can the Gophers win this match? Absolutely. That doesn't mean it should be expected.

. . .

Sign up here to get Gophers sports news delivered to your inbox for free.