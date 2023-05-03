Gophers softball year-by-year pitching leaders

2023: Autumn Pease 23-6 with 1.41 ERA, 229 strikeouts

2022: Emily Leavitt 15-11 and Pease with 4.17 ERA, 157 strikeouts

2021: Amber Fiser 16-9 with 142 strikeouts and Pease with 1.75 ERA

*2020: Fiser 10-7 with 2.17 ERA, 145 strikeouts

2019: Fiser 31-9 with 1.27 ERA, 346 strikeouts

2018: Fiser 27-10 with 1.69 ERA, 237 strikeouts

2017: Sara Groenewegen 31-9 with 0.63 ERA, 307 strikeouts

2016: Groenewegen 31-7 with 2.03 ERA, 336 strikeouts

2015: Groenewegen 31-7 with 1.67 ERA, 379 strikeouts

2014: Sara Moulton 27-8 with 1.97 ERA, 244 strikeouts

2013: Moulton 32-12 with 1.57 ERA, 308 strikeouts

*COVID-19 shortened season