The last two games have meaning. First, the Gophers are playing for bowl positioning. A 2-0 finish with an upset of Penn State, and maybe they get back in the mix for one of two Florida bowls, the Citrus in Orlando and Reliaquest in Tampa. Go 1-1, and Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte and the Music City Bowl in Nashville are possibilities. An 0-2 finish for a 6-6 record could drop them to the Rate Bowl in Phoenix, the Pinstripe Bowl in New York and even, again, to Detroit for the GameAbove Sports Bowl.