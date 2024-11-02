Gophers’ Big Ten winning streak reaches four with 25-17 victory at No. 24 Illinois

With the Gophers facing fourth-and-12 from their 44, punter Mark Crawford kept the ball on a fake rather than punting. He reached midfield before being hit by Collin Dixon short of the line go gain and fumbling the ball out of bounds. Illinois took over at its 46 with 11:11 left in the fourth quarter and went ahead. That set up the late drama, with the Gophers pulling out the victory