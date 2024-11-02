CHAMPAIGN, ILL. – Max Brosmer wasn’t at his best for much of the game. His receivers had trouble creating separation. And an unsuccessful fake punt on fourth-and-12 early in the fourth quarter led to Illinois taking a one-point lead.
Gophers’ Big Ten winning streak reaches four with 25-17 victory at No. 24 Illinois
Jameson Geers scored the go-ahead touchdown, Dragan Kesich kicked four field goals, Darius Taylor ran for 131 yards and a TD and the Gophers finally beat coach Bret Bielema for the first time in 11 meetings.
But in the end, the Gophers got the offensive response they needed and two defensive stops afterward to seal a 25-17 victory over No. 24 Illinois on Saturday afternoon in front of 58,088 at Memorial Stadium.
Brosmer’s 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jameson Geers put the Gophers up 22-17 with 5:14 left in the fourth quarter. Brosmer’s two-point conversion pass to Nick Kallerup was incomplete, meaning Illinois could take a lead with a touchdown.
Instead, Gophers safety Kerry Brown stopped Josh McCray for a 2-yard loss on third down and batted down Luke Altmeyer’s fourth-down pass, giving Minnesota the ball at the Illini 31 with 3:17 left. Dragan Kesich kicked a 46-yard field goal — his fourth of the game — with 1:52 play, making it 25-17.
Needing a TD and two-point conversion to tie, the Illini drove to the Minnesota 16, with Altmyer scrambling for 10 yards on third-and-5. But Gophers defensive end sacked Altmyer and forced him to fumble, and Danny Striggow recovered at the 27. One kneel-down by Brosmer, and the Gophers had their fourth consecutive victory.
What it means
The Gophers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) won their fourth consecutive game and achieved bowl eligibility. They have three games remaining – at Rutgers, home against No. 3 Penn State and at Wisconsin — to try to pad that record. In addition, the Gophers ended a three-game losing streak against Illinois (6-3, 3-3) and stopped coach Bret Bielema’s 10-game win streak against Minnesota. Bielema was 10-0 against the Gophers winning seven times at Wisconsin and the previous three with the Illini before Saturday.
Play of the game
After Illinois took a 17-16 lead on Altmyer’ 21-yard TD pass to Zakhari Franklin, Gophers responded quickly with a 75-yard TD drive. Key to that was Brosmer’s perfect deep ball to Daniel Jackson that gained 37 yards to the Illinois 38.
Turning point
With the Gophers facing fourth-and-12 from their 44, punter Mark Crawford kept the ball on a fake rather than punting. He reached midfield before being hit by Collin Dixon short of the line go gain and fumbling the ball out of bounds. Illinois took over at its 46 with 11:11 left in the fourth quarter and went ahead. That set up the late drama, with the Gophers pulling out the victory
Key stat
2-for-2 Fumbles and fumbles lost by Altmyer. Both led to field goals for the Gophers.
MVP Darius Taylor, Gophers
The sophomore running back rushed 22 times for 131 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown run, and caught nine passes for 58 yards. When Brosmer found himself under pressure, he often found Taylor.
Up next: Saturday at Rutgers, time, TV TBD
It’s Gophers vs. Gophers East next week when Minnesota visits Rutgers (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten), a team whose starting quarterback (Athan Kaliakmanis), offensive coordinator (Kirk Ciarrocca) and defensive coordinator (Joe Harasymiak) all used to play or coach with the Gophers. In addition, Minnesota defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman spent the past two seasons as the Scarlet Knights linebackers coach, and Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is a mentor of Gophers coach P.J. Fleck.
The main focus will be on Kaliakmanis, who started 1½ seasons for the Gophers but transferred to Rutgers last year after Fleck wouldn’t guarantee him the starting job in 2024. The junior has passed for 1,650 yards and nine touchdowns this season, but his accuracy (54.1%) remains an issue.
