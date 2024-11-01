Will Bret Bielema improve to 11-0 all-time vs. Gophers? Randy Johnson’s preview, prediction.

The Gophers are seeking their second victory over a team ranked in the AP Top 25 this season, something they haven’t done since the 2019 season. So far in Big Ten play, they’ve been in three one-score games, falling to Michigan but beating USC and UCLA. They’d gladly take the start they had last week against Maryland, but that will be tough to repeat on the road. Brosmer is giving the Gophers their best play at QB since Tanner Morgan five years ago, and that continues in Champaign.