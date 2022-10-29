COLUMBUS, OHIO – There were a lot more smiles on the Gophers' faces after this game then the night before.

Mason Nevers and Matthew Knies scored 1 minute, 3 seconds apart in the second period to give No. 1 Minnesota a two-goal lead and the Gophers hung on to beat No. 11 Ohio State 4-2 on Saturday at Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes had won the series opener 6-4 and Gophers coach Bob Motzko had complained about his team's low energy and pulled goalie Justen Close early in the third period.

Close was back in the next for the rematch and stopped 20 shots. Only Ohio State's Davis Burnside beat him, twice, shorthanded each time.

Defenseman Jackson LaCombe put Minnesota (5-3, 1-1 Big Ten) ahead 1-0 at 11:40 of the opening period with his third goal of the season. He has at least one point in every game. Burnside tied it 57 seconds later.

Then Nevers and Knies put the Gophers ahead to stay at 3-1 on goals at 15:38 and 16:41, respectively, of the second.

Jimmy Snuggerud expanded the lead to 4-1 on a power play at 9:09 of the third. The freshman forward also had two assists. Teammate Jaxon Nelson appeared to scored 5-1/2 minutes later, but that goal was waved off for offside.

Burnside scored his second goal with 1:37 to play. Ohio State goalie Jakub Dobes stopped 27 shots.

With the win, the Gophers avoided a three-game losing streak and continued their dominance over Ohio State. They have won 10 of the past 11 games against the Buckeyes.