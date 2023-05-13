Kostas Zoltas, the Gophers junior from Greece, won the hammer throw in the Big Ten meet for the third year in a row on Friday in Bloomington, Ind., in dramatic fashion.
He moved from second to first place on his last throw — 245 feet, 10 inches — a conference record. Zoltas is only the fifth Gopher to win a men's event three years in a row in Big Ten history and the first to do so in the hammer throw.
He is the fifth Minnesota man to win three consecutive titles, the last one was Karl Erickson in the discus from 2002-04.
Minnesota's Jake Kubiatowicz (226-8) was third. Another Gopher finished sixth for 19 total points in the event.
With 32 points total, the Gophers are in first place in the men's competition after the first day of three.
The Gophers' Austin Parsons broke a 30-year program record with a throw of 236-8 in the javelin to take third place while Jak Urlacher was fifth in the pole vault (17-2 ¼).
Three Gophers made the finals of the 200-meter sprint. Devin Augustine (20.56 seconds) had the third best time in the preliminaries.
On the women's side, Minnesota's Amira Young had the fourth best time in the 200 preliminaries (23.16).
- Oklahoma Warriors forward Joey Delgreco, 19, of Grand Rapids, Minn., was named the MVP and Rookie of the Year in the NAHL. He was third in the league in scoring with 69 (22 goals, 47 assists) in 60 regular-season games played. Delgreco has commitment to play at Division I Augustana University.
- Carleton golfer Carter Sichol finished 10th in the NCAA Divison III women's golf meet in Howy-in-the-Hills, Fla. She shot a closing 3-over 76 for a 232 total. The Knights finished 15th as a team with a 117-over 993.
- Gophers swimmer Summit Schmit was named to the Team USA roster as a replacement for the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships which will be held July 31 through Aug. 6 in Manchester, England. Schmit was born with congenital disarticulation of the right wrist and has no right hand; she competes in the S9, SB9, SM9 classification.
- Bemidji State freshman golfer Rylin Petry is tied for seventh with a 1-under 70 after the first day of the NCAA Super Regional at the Bridges in Winona, Minn. As a team, the Beavers are tied for 14th.
- The two games on the third day of the NSIC baseball tournament in Mandan, N.D., were postponed to Saturday by rain. St. Cloud State and Minnesota State Mankato, the two teams still unbeaten in the field, play at 10:30 a.m.