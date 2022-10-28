Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benilde-St. Margaret's has elevated its game since the middle of September.

Junior midfielder Siena Carver scored twice, leading the Red Knights to a 5-1 victory over No. 8 Alexandria in the Class 2A girls' soccer state tournament quarterfinals Thursday at Monticello High School.

The Red Knights have won 11 of their past 12 games and seven in a row.

Carver and junior midfielder Lauren Hillins scored in the first half to give the Red Knights (14-4-2, ranked third in Class 2A by the coaches association) a 2-0 lead.

The Cardinals (16-3-0, ranked eighth) cut the deficit in half when junior forward Sophia Korynta scored in the second half. Carver quickly countered to restore the two-goal lead.

Junior midfielders Grace Horejsi and Brooklyn Miller added goals for the Red Knights.

Mankato East 1, Cloquet/Carlton 0: Senior forward Ella Huettl scored the lone goal in the first half as the fifth-ranked Cougars (20-0-0) shut out the No. 10 Lumberjacks (15-4-1) at Irondale High School.

Class 1A

St. Anthony 4, Esko 2: The Huskies scored four times in the first half en route to an easy victory at Kuhlman Stadium in Edina. St. Anthony (12-3-1) is ranked ninth in Class 1A, and Esko (15-3-1) is ranked eighth.

Seniors forward Anna Isaacson and midfielder Eileen Cardona each scored twice in the first half to give the Huskies a 4-1 lead. Cardona's second goal came 30 seconds after junior midfielder Jordyn Randa scored for Esko to make it 2-1. Isaacson scored her second goal with two minutes remaining in the first half.

Sophomore forward Kaitlyn McConnell added a late goal for the Eskomos.

St. Paul Academy 1, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0: Senior midfielder Andrea Gist scored with 13 minutes remaining as the Spartans (10-5-3) shut out the Saints (13-3-2) at Eden Prairie.