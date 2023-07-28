Bemidji area: Bass fishing has been good on area lakes and some walleyes are being caught on Lake Bemidji, according to guide (and running legend) Dick Beardsley. Anglers on Cass Lake, east of Bemidji, are catching some walleyes in shallow depths at night. Perch activity has been strong on Allen's Bay on Cass Lake.

Ely area: Area lakes are seeing walleye activity, especially in shallow water — depths less than 10 feet, according to the Ely Chamber of Commerce. Among the places with the most activity are near weed lines. Anglers also are reporting good smallmouth bass and panfish activity. Northern pike are turning up on area lakes near river mouths and weed lines.

Fairmont area: Fishing has been good on the chain of lakes within the Fairmont city limits, Sportsman's Warehouse reported. Yellow bass and bluegills have been active on Budd Lake, Hall Lake and Lake Sisseton, especially in depths of 8 to 15 feet. Anglers on Buddand Sisseton are hitting crappies along the shorelines during the evening hours. Largemouth bass have been active on area lakes.

Lake Superior: Lake trout fishing on the lower shore of Lake Superior (Duluth to Two Harbors) has been decent, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Anglers near Silver Bay and near Grand Marais are reporting the lake trout bite as fair. Most of the lake trout being caught near Grand Marais are in depths of 100 to 180 feet.

Leech Lake: Walleye fishing on the lake has stayed consistent, while the muskie fishing has improved recently, reported the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Walleyes are being found in depths of 11 to 14 feet, especially near weed-to-sand transitions. Muskies have been active around shallow weeds and rocks.

West metro: Anglers on Lake Minnetonka are finding bass and sunfish in deep 8- to 20-foot weeds, according to Sportsman's Warehouse. Sunfish are being caught on Medicine Lake and Lake Sarah in 10- to 12-foot weeds. Northern pike are turning up in depths of 18 to 20 feet on both Lake Minnetonka and Medicine Lake. The walleye bite has been slow on Lake Minnetonka.