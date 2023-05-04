Some anglers fish the same lakes and rivers day in and day out, which is good and not so good. Good because familiar waters are like longtime friends, welcoming and forgiving. Not so good because in fishing, as in any adventure, courting the unknown is the best way to ensure that surprise is the catch of the day, every day. So, this summer — beginning as soon as Saturday, May 13, when the state's inland walleye season begins — pack a tackle box and explore new Minnesota lakes and rivers. To spark your imagination and nurture the wanderlust many anglers harbor, follow along on our seven-day Walleye Road Trip. As Jack Kerouac, author of "On The Road," said, the biggest surprise might be how easy the act of leaving is, and how good it feels.

Day 1: Lake City Hotspot: Lake Pepin. Size: 25,000 acres, encompassing a 22-mile-long wide spot in the Mississippi. Max depth: 60 feet. Boat launch: Multiple Nearby state park: Frontenac Fish species: In addition to walleye, Lake Pepin holds every finned critter you can think of (and some you'll never think of), including dogfish, chestnut lamprey, shovelnose sturgeon, highfin carpsucker, hornyhead chub and quillback. DNR says: Pepin's walleyes are abundant and healthy, according to 2021 trawling and electrofishing surveys. Lowdown: Year-round fishing is allowed on Pepin, but open-water walleye angling doesn't usually pick up until mid-April, give or take. Certainly, as early as late March walleyes can be found either en route upstream in the Mississippi to the Red Wing area, or returning downstream from Red Wing to their summer haunts in Pepin. This lake has a lot of structure, and walleyes in summer can be found along the lake's many points (try Presbyterian Point and Green Point). Bait: U.S. Gas has a dandy selection in Lake City. 4 Seasons Sports in Red Wing is also a good stop en route from the Twin Cities. Coffee and breakfast: Heidi's Huggamug Cafe in Lake City (near the marina), opens at 5:30 a.m. except Wednesdays. Other fun stuff: Visit the National Eagle Center in nearby Wabasha. More fishing info: DNR Mississippi River Fishing Guide.