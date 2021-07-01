Minnesota motorists who need to renew their driver's licenses must do so in person after a temporary law allowing for online renewals expired Wednesday.

Rather than completing the task at home, drivers once again must make a trip to the Department of Vehicle Services (DVS) or a deputy registrar office, get a new photograph, pass a vision test and pay the $32 fee to renew their license.

The same requirement applies to residents who need to renew their state identification cards, DVS said.

Gov. Tim Walz last May signed a bill allowing license and ID card holders to renew online due to the pandemic. The law waived the requirement to get a new photo and pass a vision test, and let DVS issue new credentials to online applicants provided they had not changed their name, address, signature or driver's license number.

The law was enacted to help alleviate long lines at exam stations and license centers last spring when, due to the pandemic, some state services shut down and many license centers were open by appointment only.

Over the past 13 months while the law was in effect, more than 370,000 Minnesota residents renewed their standard driver's licenses. DVS also processed slightly more than 200 renewals for seasonal commercial driver's license holders, and 323 standard commercial driver's licenses, the agency said.

The law did not apply to those seeking a Real ID or an Enhanced ID — forms of federally approved identification that will be needed starting in May 2023 to board domestic flights and enter federal facilities. Those transactions continued in person.

DVS lists offices and deputy registrars on its website. Drivers should call before visiting because available hours and services vary by location, the agency said.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768