The Osseo school board will interview five superintendent candidates next week, among them a handful of current chief administrators and a former Minnesota education commissioner. Superintendent Cory McIntyre was hired away by the Anoka-Hennepin district and starts there in July.

Candidate Brenda Cassellius led the Minnesota Department of Education from 2011 to 2019 before taking a job as superintendent of Boston Public Schools. She left that position in 2022 to become a Minneapolis-based leadership consultant. The school board will interview Cassellius Monday at 4 p.m.

Two current superintendents are also slated for interviews that day.

Eastern Carvery County Schools Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams will speak with the board at 1:30 p.m. And Amy Starzecki, superintendent of the Superior school district in Wisconsin, is scheduled for a 2:45 p.m. interview.

On Tuesday, the school board will interview Fridley Public Schools Superintendent Kim Hiel at 5:45 p.m. Former Prior Lake-Savage Superintendent Teri Staloch will sit down for a 7 p.m. interview.

Staloch was also a finalist for the Anoka-Hennepin job before that school board chose McIntyre.

The Osseo interviews will take place at the district's Educational Service Center, 11200 93rd Ave. N, in Maple Grove. The school board will name two or three finalists after that first round, who will then participate in day-long interviews the following week.

The Osseo district hired School Exec Connect to conduct the search. That same firm led the process that resulted in Anoka-Hennepin hiring McIntyre earlier this year.