Anita Smithson purchased plane tickets four years ago anticipating she would see Hillary Clinton sworn in. This time, it was COVID-19 that dashed the Bloomington Democrat's Inauguration Day dreams.

But the mom of three came up with a backup plan: She's recording highlights Wednesday so her family can spend the evening watching them together and — at her kids' behest — eating the new president's favorite treat.

"They said this is what Joe Biden would have wanted us to do, and I'm a sucker for that," Smithson said. "So we will likely have ice cream, though it's very chilly and snowy."

After four years with Republican President Donald Trump at the helm, Democrats were looking for ways to celebrate as Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took office.

Typically hundreds of thousands of people would gather in Washington, D.C. for the event. Instead, about 200,000 flags were placed in the National Mall to represent people who couldn't attend the inauguration, as officials warned people to stay away from the area amid heightened security following the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Minnesota, people got creative as they prepared to ring in a new presidency, social distancing-style.

Annie Klodd was baking two dozen Democratic sugar cookies, cutting out each one with her donkey-shaped cookie cutter and decorating them in red, white and blue. On the morning of Biden's inauguration, she plans to drop off the goods with friends around Eden Prairie who she knew would be celebrating.

It was a far cry from how she spent the 2017 inauguration. That year, Klodd said she went to a restaurant with her husband and a friend. They watched Trump take office and cried, she said.

"There's a feeling of relief this time around," said Klodd, who planned to have the various Inauguration Day events playing in the background throughout her day.

The ceremony in Washington is scheduled to start around 10:15 a.m. Harris will be sworn in first and Biden is expected to be sworn in around 11 a.m. After that, Biden's inauguration website states he will give an address "laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation."

In Hopkins, Ellie Kretz has a wild plan for Wednesday, which she plans to put in action "when I know Trump has left the building."

She is going to don a bikini and a bright orange peach costume and run down her street.

"It will be sort of an homage to the Georgia voters for delivering the Senate, as well as a celebration for being done with Trump and celebrating Biden and Harris being sworn in," Kretz said.

Her outfit is a G-rated version of the original bet she placed with her husband around the Georgia elections. She told him then that if Democrats took control of the Senate, she would run naked through the streets.

Her husband will have on a celebratory outfit of his own. For 64 days, from the presidential election through the Georgia runoff, he wore his lucky shirt with Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon's name on it. The well-worn shirt will be making an encore appearance for Inauguration Day, Kretz said.

Outfits will also feature prominently in Robert Haider's low-key plans on Wednesday. He and his partner purchased gray sweatshirts displaying Biden and Harris' faces on them and the date 1/20/21.

After months of working nonstop on voting access issues on Biden's campaign in Minnesota, Haider would have preferred to be in D.C. celebrating mini-reunion style with his former campaign colleagues. But the date holds another significance for him — it's his 39th birthday.

He and his partner will put on their sweatshirts, pick up a nice bottle of wine and some fancy takeout in Minneapolis and sit back and celebrate both occasions. Haider said he wants to be deliberate about feeling hopeful about the future and the new administration, even if Biden's politics aren't as progressive as his own.

"It's really easy right now to be cynical just about politics in general, and depending on who you follow on Twitter, being earnest and hopeful is easy to mock. I get that," said Haider. "As we're all going through this it's important to take care of ourselves, and part of that is being hopeful and looking forward to something."

Briana Bierschbach • 651-925-5042

Jessie Van Berkel • 651-925-5044