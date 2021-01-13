Minnesota's delegation split along party lines Wednesday as the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time.

None of the votes were unexpected, with the state's four Democratic and four Republican representatives all revealing their plans in recent days. The final House vote was 232-197 to impeach Trump, with all Democrats joined by 10 Republicans in response to the outgoing president's role in inciting a violent attack by his supporters last week on the U.S. Capitol.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar was the only Minnesota lawmaker to speak during a House debate that ran to several hours. In brief remarks, she said Trump must be impeached and removed from office for "directly and specifically" inciting "a violent attempt to interrupt our democracy."

"For years we have been asked to turn a blind eye to the criminality, corruption and blatant disregard for the rule of law from this tyrant in the White House," Omar said.

Omar was joined by fellow Democratic Reps. Betty McCollum, Angie Craig and Dean Phillips. Voting against impeachment were Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber, Jim Hagedorn and Michelle Fischbach.

"With fewer than seven days remaining in this administration, we should be focused on moving forward and getting back to work on behalf of the American people," Fischbach said in a statement released after the House vote.

Fischbach is the newest member of the Minnesota delegation, having defeated longtime Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson in the state's Seventh Congressional District last November.

In December 2019, Peterson was one of only two House Democrats to vote against impeaching Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. But that vote wasn't enough to save Peterson in the strongly pro-Trump western Minnesota district.

In the days leading up to Wednesday's impeachment vote, several Minnesota Republicans cited concerns that impeaching Trump in his final days in office could further inflame tensions — though they all to one degree or another declined for weeks to recognize President-elect Joe Biden's victory or push back on Trump's unsupported claims of a rigged election.

"This latest effort by House Democrats to impeach President Trump is further dividing an already splintered nation and subjecting the American people to yet another partisan battle," Hagedorn said in a statement released after the vote.

In a virtual press conference Wednesday, Phillips rejected that argument.

"Without consequences, without the rule of law, we have no America," Phillips said. Of his Republican colleagues who opposed impeachment, he said: "If they come to a different conclusion than I, that will be recorded by history. I take no exception to opposing opinions, only to corruption of principles. What I'm seeing is a corruption of principles."

McCollum played a unique role in Wednesday's House impeachment proceedings, chosen by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to preside over the debate from the the rostrum. For several hours, McCollum moved the fraught debate along in no-nonsense fashion as she sternly enforced time limits — never letting any of the dozens of lawmakers speak for even a few seconds longer than allotted.

"The debate of such a serious matter was conducted fairly and with a decorum that I hope will guide this legislative body for the rest of the 117th Congress," McCollum said.

It's not yet clear when the Senate will convene a trial to respond to the House's impeachment vote. Minnesota's two Democratic senators, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both voted to remove Trump last year following House impeachment, and both have said since last week's Capitol attack that he no longer deserves to be in office.

Patrick Condon • 612-673-4413