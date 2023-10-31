A Warroad, Minn.-based clothing brand that makes cut-resistant gear to protect hockey players from sharp skate blades has experienced a surge in demand following the accidental death of a former Minnesota Duluth star and professional player.

Warroad Hockey Co., which NHL player and Warroad-raised T.J. Oshie helped found, has sold out of its Tilo neck and wrist guards, according to a post on the company's Facebook page. There's currently a waiting list for those who want to know when the cut-resistant items are back in stock.

Former Minnesota Duluth hockey player and Hibbing star Adam Johnson died after an opponent's skate blade cut his neck in a collision Saturday in Sheffield, England during an Elite Ice Hockey League game. Johnson's team, the Nottingham Panthers, called it a "freak accident," but the incident is under investigation with the South Yorkshire Police.

Johnson later died at a local hospital. He was 29 years old.

In response to the tragedy, the English Ice Hockey Association has mandated players wear neck guards for all on-ice activities starting Jan. 1.

Oshie told the Associated Press he received about 100 texts from other players about his cut-resistant clothing and said his company's inventory sold out Sunday.

"It's just crazy, sad, and we don't have anything left," Oshie told reporters after Washington Capitals practice Monday. "We're thinking about his family first. We'll try to get as many products out there as we can for people."

The sold-out tops sell for $199 and features "an adjustable neck collar built with Kevlar and protective foam" that's "designed to help deflect and absorb the impact of skate blades, sticks or elbows to your neck and clavicle," per the company's website.

At Minnesota Duluth, Johnson helped the Bulldogs reach two NCAA tournaments. At Hibbing, he led the high school to the state tournament. Johnson then went on to play for the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins in 2018 and 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.