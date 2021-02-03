Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccine registration system will evolve to help state residents answer a pressing question: When is it my turn in line?

At a legislative hearing Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health gave a preview of a $1 million overhaul of the waiting list that contains over 200,000 names.

In addition to entering identifying information online, registrants would also indicate if they fall within one of the priority groups, such as 65 and older, first responder or worker in essential industries such as schools or grocery stores.

Once the state's vaccine rollout moves onto a new priority group, the system will send a notification to eligible individuals.

"You can then find out where you fall in the prioritization so that people know where they are in the lineup," said Margaret Kelly, deputy commissioner at the state Health Department.

With consent, the system can also send names of newly eligible individuals to nearby vaccination sites that will then offer to schedule an appointment, Kelly said.

"That is what we are trying to get to with the immunization registry," she said.

It is unclear how long it will take before the system becomes operational.

Half of the cost will be paid for using a recent $50.9 million grant that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave to Minnesota.

The rest of the cost might get picked up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which announced this week that it would be reimbursing states for some COVID-19-related expenses.

The Health Department will need to get permission from a legislative panel before it can spend the CDC grant.

Altogether, Minnesota's state vaccination efforts are projected to cost $167.8 million in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Glenn Howatt • 612-673-7192