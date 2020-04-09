Eleven more deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday — the highest one-day total in the state since the start of this pandemic.

Fifty Minnesotans have now died from COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, in December.

The state also reported 88 newly confirmed cases of COVID, bringing its total to 1,242. Public health officials stress that many more Minnesotans are infected but simply haven't been tested.

The increased death count came one day after Gov. Tim Walz extended a statewide stay-at-home order until May 4 to try to delay the peak of this pandemic in Minnesota until summer. The stay-at-home, originally scheduled to end Friday, was designed to reduce face-to-face contact and viral transmission by 80%.

Modeling by the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Health indicates that this will buy time for hospitals to add needed intensive care beds, personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses, and hopefully new tests and treatments for COVID-19 that could reduce the number of deaths.

The COVID-19 outbreak so far has defied expectations in Minnesota in some ways, including shorter hospital stays for severe cases and a lower-than-expected rate of fatal illnesses. On the other hand, the novel coronavirus has spread far more rapidly than expected — with one infected person spreading it to as many as four others, on average.

State health officials had been heartened amid this pandemic to find that case counts were only doubling in Minnesota every eight days, rather than every day or two. Walz said that was evidence that social distancing was working, and influenced his decision to extend the stay-at-home order.

The growth in new infections has been slower in Minnesota than almost every other state, Walz said, but he warned that this progress could easily be undermined. Michigan had comparable infection numbers to Minnesota, he noted, and then "shot through the roof" in only 10 days.

"We cannot rest easy," he said. "This thing can explode overnight if you don't take the proper precautions."