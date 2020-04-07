Exactly one month after reporting its first case of COVID-19, Minnesota now has 1,069 confirmed cases and 34 deaths due to a highly infectious coronavirus that has spread worldwide.

The latest state figures were provided Tuesday morning by the Minnesota Department of Health, and include four newly reported deaths and 83 cases — the highest number of confirmed cases reported by the state on any single day so far in this pandemic.

Minnesota now has outbreaks of at least one confirmed COVID-19 case among workers or residents in more than 35 long-term care facilities. Not yet listed in the official state count is a COVID-19 case in the Minnesota State Veterans Home in Minneapolis. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed the case, but wouldn’t specify if it involved a worker or resident.

“We are doing everything possible to stop the spread of the virus within our setting,” said Anne Sonnee, a spokeswoman for the veterans affairs department.

While as many as 80% of COVID-19 cases cause only mild symptoms, the respiratory illness has been harder on people who are elderly and have underlying health conditions. The median age is 50 for all lab-confirmed cases, but 86 for the Minnesotans who died from COVID-19.

Pre-existing medical conditions have been found in 47.9% of confirmed COVID-19 cases with complete medical histories in their records. But among those hospitalized, the rate jumped to 76.8%, according to a Minnesota Department of Health analysis.

No vaccine exists yet against the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and nobody had immunity to it when it first emerged in China in December and spread worldwide. Health officials do suspect that people have at least temporary immunity once recovering from infection. So far, 549 of the state’s lab-confirmed cases have recovered and are no longer required to isolate themselves to avoid infecting others.

The confirmed case count is only considered a sampling of infections in Minnesota. Supply shortages led the state’s public health lab to conduct molecular diagnostic testing only on people who are hospitalized, health care workers, or long-term care residents. Testing has increased in recent days, though, with the University of Minnesota and HCMC adding that capability to their labs. The state and private labs have combined to test more than 29,000 individuals for the coronavirus.

Mayo on Monday started using a serological test it created to detect antibodies in patients after they have recovered from COVID-19. The U is close to unveiling its version as well of the antibody test, which would help to identify people who may have immunity to the virus and aren’t at risk for contracting or spreading it. The two institutions agreed on funding Monday to launch a clinical trial of a blood pressure drug for treatment of COVID-19 as well.

Minnesota is in its second week of a stay-at-home order by Gov. Tim Walz that was designed to reduce transmission of the virus by up to 80% and buy time for hospitals to add supplies and prepare for a wave of illnesses. The order ends Friday, but Walz has indicated that he may extend it. The governor is considering more exemptions to the order, though, for businesses and workers who don’t have much face-to-face interaction and are unlikely to spread the virus.