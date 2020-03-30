An inmate at Moose Lake prison and a corrections officer at the Red Wing juvenile facility each tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, marking the first signs of an outbreak behind bars in Minnesota.

The inmate remains in isolation alongside three other prisoners he had close contact with in recent days, while the officer is recovering at home.

Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said an unidentified staff member tested positive for the respiratory disease in an e-mail to staff Sunday evening. He explained that they had developed a fever outside of work and sought medical attention. Although three colleagues and three minors who closely interacted with the officer are not exhibiting symptoms, they are now on a 14-day quarantine.

Early Monday morning, he added that an inmate at another facility 2.5 hours away also tested positive.

“We fully expect to see more confirmed cases among both staff and the people we serve,” Schnell wrote. “We are working with the Department of Health to conduct contact tracing for this case and make sure we are mitigating the risk of exposure in the facility — especially for those people who are medically most at risk.”

The development comes nearly three weeks after Schnell closed all 11 Minnesota prisons to visitors to try and protect inmates from the virus.

Since then, the state agency has scrambled to sanitize jail cells, stockpile medical supplies and develop screening practices for staff.

Schnell’s executive team has met daily to outline mitigation measures, such as providing extra soap and transferring some prisoners to county jails to reduce the number of double-bunked cells. The department has also canceled all out-of-state travel other than prisoner transport, suspended hands-on training exercises and waived the $5 copay for prisoners who seek medical treatment when exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

Outbreaks are common in prisons and jails, where inmates share tiny cells, use toilets beside their beds and spend hours in close contact with one another. Practicing basic hygiene, like consistent hand washing, is not always easy, because inmates’ movements are restricted and alcohol-based hand sanitizer is considered contraband.

In February, a strain of influenza A swept through the prison system, sickening 170 inmates around the state — as many as 70 at Lino Lakes alone. Hennepin and Ramsey County jails were also forced to quarantine several dozen individuals who became ill.

But health officials say the flu has proved easier to control than COVID-19, which often produces such low-grade symptoms that people who are infected may pass on the virus without ever knowing they’re sick.

As local jails move to release dozens of nonviolent inmates — especially those held before trial — pressure has been mounting for Schnell to follow suit. Criminal justice advocates and families of the incarcerated have peppered Schnell’s office with phone calls and demonstrated in front of Gov. Tim Walz’s mansion in St. Paul. They see this a potential life-of-death issue for individuals with chronic health issues trapped inside unhygienic facilities.