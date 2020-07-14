A two-day spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases last week was just enough to land Minnesota on New York’s travel restriction list.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday added Minnesota and three other states to the list due to their rising levels of COVID-19 activity, meaning that travelers from those states must fill out health forms and voluntarily quarantine themselves for 14 days upon arriving in New York.

The announcement surprised health officials in Minnesota, where COVID-19 case growth has been moderate for more than a month and daily death and hospitalization totals have been declining. The number of Minnesotans hospitalized for COVID-19 declined on Tuesday to 236 — including 107 people needing intensive care. Both are the lowest daily hospital figures in Minnesota since mid-April.

“We are looking into this as it does not jibe with our data,” Kris Ehresmann, the state infectious disease director, said of New York’s decision.

New York’s criteria is to restrict travelers from any state in which the seven-day average of new cases exceeds 10 per 100,000 people per day — or in which the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is above 10%. The state was among the earliest and hardest-hit in the U.S. by the pandemic.

“Rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York’s travel advisory,” Cuomo said.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers stayed below New York’s thresholds through June and the first week of July. However, the state reported confirmed COVID-19 case counts of 806 and 715 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Even with low counts of 499 on Monday and 403 on Tuesday, that put the state’s seven-day average at roughly 583 cases per day.

To stay below New York’s threshold for travel restrictions, Minnesota needed a seven-day average of fewer than 564 cases per day.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said travel restrictions will “have a real detrimental effect on commerce across this country,” but he didn’t fault New York.

“When you have the lack of a federal cohesive strategy, you see a 50 state strategy,” he said. “And I think, New York, what they went through — keep in mind it wasn’t all that long ago we were seeing 400 and 500 deaths a day in New York City. And I think the hard-earned gains that they made, they are very nervous about backsliding, just like we are.”

Travelers could face fine

Minnesota’s COVID-19 response page shows the state well below both New York thresholds — with a case rate of 6 per 100,000 and a positive testing rate of only 3%. However, the page is based on case data through July 8, and doesn’t reflect the spike in confirmed cases reported this past weekend.

New York’s analysis is based on updated figures maintained by the COVID Tracking Project, a national journalist-led organization that started tracking COVID-19 data in the absence of a unified federal source.

Minnesota health officials said the tracking project monitors cases by report date, but that the state health department tracks them by specimen collection date. This results in some differences in the daily case rates, but probably wouldn’t have prevented Minnesota from ending up on New York’s travel restriction list at some point.

Iowa and Wisconsin are among the 22 states to which New York has applied travel restrictions.

All travelers entering New York are required to complete travel forms. Failure to complete the forms could cost travelers a $2,000 fine. Those coming from restricted states will be asked to voluntarily quarantine themselves for 14 days — the amount of time by which an infection with the coronavirus would be expected to produce symptoms.

The quarantines are voluntary, though travelers from restricted states must agree on the forms to receive texts or calls from New York contact tracers.

New Jersey and Connecticut are enforcing the same restrictions, meaning Minnesotans would need to complete forms and 14-day self-quarantines if traveling to those states as well. The restrictions do not apply to people passing through the states in 24 hours or less — such as those on airport layovers — or to a broad list of essential workers such as health care providers.

Whether Minnesota could quickly be removed from New York’s travel restriction list is unclear. New York conducts a once-a-week check to see if states are above its thresholds, but officials for Cuomo’s office and the New York State Department of Health did not respond to e-mailed questions about when states are removed.

New York is one of several governmental agencies imposing travel restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19. The City of Chicago also has enacted travel restrictions, but with a higher threshold for anyone traveling from states with case rates of 15 per day per 100,000 people.

Minnesota’s total COVID-19 case count reached 43,170 on Tuesday, including 37,749 people who have recovered to the point that they are no longer considered infection risks.

The state on Tuesday also reported six COVID-19 deaths, bringing its total in the pandemic to 1,510.

Median age dropping

COVID-19 case reporting has followed a cycle in Minnesota — with high totals on weekends reflecting tests conducted during the workweek. While the numbers reported this past weekend might have been artificially high — and pushed Minnesota onto New York’s travel restriction list — state health officials aren’t writing them off as anomalies.

Minnesota’s case growth for now is concentrated on young adults and teenagers, with the median age of confirmed cases dropping to 37.6 years.

Only two COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have involved people 29 or younger, even though they make up more than 35% of the state’s known cases. People 70 and older make up 10% of the state’s cases, by comparison, but 81% of the deaths.

While some growth in confirmed cases is likely due to more diagnostic testing activity over the last week, state health officials are concerned that the recent increase in Minnesota could mimic the pattern in many Southern and Western states.

Arizona, Texas, Florida and others saw initial increases in infections among young adults and teens. They later saw an increase in hospitalizations and deaths when those young adults spread the virus to people who are at greater risk due to their age and underlying health conditions.

California on Monday again ordered the closure of bars, restaurants and other public gathering places due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Walz said he isn’t considering quarantines on travelers entering Minnesota, because that isn’t the primary source of COVID-19 cases for the state. Travel in the early spring was the top source of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota — with the virus first emerging in China and spreading globally — but now makes up only 6% of the state’s total transmissions.

Walz is expected to decide later this week whether to join more than 20 other states in requiring that people wear masks to reduce the face-to-face transmission of the virus. Some states require masks in indoor public locations only, while others require them anywhere in public where adequate social distancing can’t be maintained.

Staff writer Jessie Van Berkel contributed to this report.