The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is seeking applicants for its GreenCorps Program, which hires people with an interest in the environment for 11-month jobs around the state as part of AmeriCorps.

Successful applicants will serve at one of 44 sites, ranging from reducing waste at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth to increasing biking and walking transportation with the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota to fighting emerald ash borers in Marshall.

The program, with jobs running from mid-September through mid-August, works to “address environmental issues and community resilience, and train a new generation of environmental professionals.”

Applicants must have a two-year associate degree or completion of sophomore year in a four-year college program. A four-year degree in a relevant field is preferred. The program offers a stipend of up to $1,428 a month and, after completing the term, an award of $6,195 to put toward education expenses including repaying qualified student loans. Application deadline is June 15. Go to pca.state.mn.us/waste/minnesota-greencorps for details.

Pam Louwagie

DULUTH

Costco again looks at site near airport

Costco is once again eyeing a large property near the Duluth airport, just two months after the company terminated an agreement to build on the same site because of high construction costs.

The chain requested bids from local contractors to build a store at Haines Road and W. Arrowhead Road, said Don O’Connor, general manager of the Minnesota Builders Exchange’s Duluth office.

A Costco spokesperson declined to comment.

Costco filed plans to build in Duluth last fall. Then in March, a site selector for the retailer said the company was looking for a new property, perhaps in peripheral communities, because of “extraordinarily high project bids” for the Duluth project.

Craig Olson, president of the Duluth Building and Construction Trades Council, said Costco’s new request allows contractors more time to complete the project, a change that will likely drive down bid prices. The new plan would aim to have the store ready by November 2021.

Other local construction projects have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could also mean cheaper options for Costco, Olson said.

“I think the timing is perfect, and I’m optimistic that our contractors will be aggressive,” he said. “We’ll do everything within our power to help make this happen.”

KATIE GALIOTO