The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Saturday it is investigating what it called an "officer use-of-force incident" in Stillwater.
No other details about what happened were immediately available. A spokeswoman for the Washington County Sheriff's Office referred questions to the Stillwater Police Department, which could not be reached by phone. Stillwater Chief Brian Mueller did not immediately respond to an email seeking more information.
The BCA said in a post on Twitter that more information was forthcoming.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
