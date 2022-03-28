Minneapolis students are headed back to class Tuesday after three weeks of cancelled classes amid the teachers strike.

Teachers returned to work on Monday to prepare for the return of the district's 28,700 students.

Minneapolis Public Schools reached tentative agreements early Friday with the union representing its teachers and support staff. Union members voted over the weekend to approve the contracts.

In a Tuesday special business meeting, the board will vote on changes made to the school calendar to make up for lost class time during the strike. Those changes include adding 42 minutes to the end of each school day once students return from spring break and tacking on an additional two weeks to the school year in June.

According to the union, the contract offers at least a $2 per hour raise for all support staff. Some will see as much as a $4 per hour bump, giving a "significant number" of educational support professionals the opportunity to make $35,000 a year — one of the union's key priorities throughout negotiations. The contract for support staff also establishes a $6,000 bonus and those who have worked for the district for at least 10 years will receive an additional $1,000.

Under their contract, teachers will receive a $4,000 bonus and pay raises of at least 2%, according to documents released by the union.

District leaders have yet to release details on the financial impact of the deal, and a school board finance committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday was cancelled.

In announcing the agreements on Friday morning, Superintendent Ed Graff said the contracts will require the district to "look at our budgets and make some adjustments moving forward."