The city of Minneapolis spent $152,400 to provide private security for three City Council members, a higher amount than a previous estimate.

The city provided security coverage for Council Members Alondra Cano and Phillipe Cunningham and Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins after they received threats, a colleague said.

The security came from two companies: Aegis and BelCom. One of the contracts was signed June 7, the day the council members and six of their colleagues promised to “begin the process of ending” the Minneapolis Police Department.

City spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie said services ended June 29.

Because they did not surpass $175,000 in spending, the contracts did not need to be preapproved by the City Council during a public meeting, the city has said.