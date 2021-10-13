Libianca, a 20-year-old Minneapolis singer, has moved forward on "The Voice."
Blake Shelton selected her over Tommy Edwards after the two contestants performed a duet of "Save Your Tears (Remix)," a song originally recorded by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, who recently joined the hit series as a judge.
"Libianca just has such a unique voice and her tone is so different," Shelton said.
Unfortunately, viewers weren't able to see the head-to-head showdown in its entirety. NBC chose to show only a short montage from the performance in Tuesday's episode.
Libianca was born in the States, but spent much of her childhood in Cameroon.
"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays on KARE, Ch. 11.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Minneapolis singer Libianca advances on 'The Voice'
The 20-year-old performer won her battle round.
Politics
U.S. to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Business
Edmunds: The five to drive in 2022 are worth the wait
There are a number of new models on the horizon that promise big improvements. Buyers may find that holding out until they arrive nets them a forward-looking vehicle that leaves today's models in the dust. Here are five of them coming out in the next three to six months that Edmunds' experts believe will be worth the wait.
Business
Lava from volcano on Spain's La Palma forces 800 to evacuate
Hundreds of people on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands woke up Wednesday fearing for their homes and property after a new river of lava from an erupting volcano threatened to engulf another neighborhood on its way toward the Atlantic Ocean.
World
Artist wants Hong Kong sculpture back as deadline passes
A Danish artist is seeking to get back his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown as a deadline passed for its removal Wednesday.