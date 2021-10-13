Libianca, a 20-year-old Minneapolis singer, has moved forward on "The Voice."

Blake Shelton selected her over Tommy Edwards after the two contestants performed a duet of "Save Your Tears (Remix)," a song originally recorded by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, who recently joined the hit series as a judge.

"Libianca just has such a unique voice and her tone is so different," Shelton said.

Unfortunately, viewers weren't able to see the head-to-head showdown in its entirety. NBC chose to show only a short montage from the performance in Tuesday's episode.

Libianca was born in the States, but spent much of her childhood in Cameroon.

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays on KARE, Ch. 11.