The Minneapolis Public Schools board has new leadership as it embarks on a "school transformation" process prompted by financial and enrollment challenges.

Collin Beachy, who began his term on the board last January, was unanimously named board chair at Tuesday's meeting. Board Member Kim Ellison was chosen for vice chair, over Board Member Sharon El-Amin, who had served as chair last year.

Board Members Lori Norvell and Abdul Abdi will keep their positions as board clerk and board treasurer, respectively.

"It's truly been an honor to serve as chair over the last year," El-Amin said, adding that it was a "very, very challenging" year to lead a board with five new members. "Our district will only be as strong as our board, which means we have to know our roles."

Next month, the board will also welcome the district's new superintendent, Lisa Sayles-Adams, who will begin the role on Feb. 5.

Amid declining enrollment and a budget crunch, she and the board face tough decisions. A process to "transform" the district — which could include closing and consolidating schools — launched last month.

Beachy thanked El-Amin for her leadership and thanked fellow board members for placing their trust in him.

"It's truly an honor and I promise to do whatever I can to lead us in what is going to be a critical year for both our board and our community, our families, our staff and most importantly our students," Beachy said. "They are counting on us and I know that we are ready to do this together."