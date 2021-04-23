A welfare check around midday Friday led to the discovery of a young woman's body in a south Minneapolis residence, say police who are investigating the case a suspicious death.

MPD spokesman John Elder said that the victim, whose identity and cause of death will be released in the coming days after an autopsy, is a woman in her 20s.

The woman was found "obviously deceased" in a residence in the 3000 block of S. 18th Avenue about 12:32 p.m. Friday by officers responding to a welfare check, according to Elder.

"Evidence located at the scene indicated that this death may be unnatural," Elder said, adding that homicide detectives and crime lab technicians were summoned to the scene.

He said that he had no further details about the circumstances about the case. No arrests had been announced as of Friday afternoon.

If ruled a homicide, it would be the city's 23rd of the year. It's also the second suspected killing in the area in the past month.

In the earlier incident, police say that 46-year-old Ryan K. Decker, of St. Cloud, was shot to death during a confrontation with another man outside the Stop N Shop gas station, at 1700 E. Lake St.

The alleged shooter, Chaz E. Stubblefield, 33, of Minneapolis, was later charged with second-degree intentional murder. A criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District court said that after a heated confrontation between the men inside the station, Stubblefield followed Decker outside and accused him of using a racial epithet, before shooting him.

The area's ongoing issues have left some residents feeling abandoned by police and elected officials, leading to the emergence of civilian patrols.

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064 Twitter: @StribJany