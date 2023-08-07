A Minneapolis woman was charged Monday with second-degree manslaughter for the fatal fentanyl overdose of her 1-year-old child in February.

Sandy Vilaihong, 29, is not in custody. She has a court appearance later this month and an attorney for her is not listed. According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to calls of a baby not breathing in a Minneapolis residence. They performed CPR, but efforts were unsuccessful. The baby's father, identified as A.T., was yelling at Vilaihong, accusing her of hurting the child.

During a police interview, Vilaihong said she purchased pills the night before that she believed were fentanyl. She took a number of them and put the others in her bra just before bed and admitted to being high when she went to bed next to her baby. The child may have swallowed one or more of the pills.

Officers found suspected fentanyl at the home. She said the father was mad because he had told her to stop using drugs.

The medical examiner ruled fentanyl overdose as the cause of death.