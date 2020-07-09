Authorities on Wednesday identified the Minneapolis man who lost control of his all-terrain vehicle in east-central Minnesota and was killed.

Seamus Patrick Flynn, 48, was riding his ATV in Holyoke Township on property off Golf Course Road about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he crashed, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The crash was unwitnessed, but it appeared the ATV had been traveling down a hill when it rolled over” on top of Flynn, a Sheriff’s Office statement said.

Flynn was declared dead at the scene, about 20 miles east of Moose Lake.