A Minneapolis man is accused of beating a 2-year-old boy to death last May and inflicting serious injuries on his infant brother.

Nearly a year after Ona'Je Prince Sincere Jackson died of multiple blunt force injuries May 4, 2022, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office filed murder charges this week against his mother's boyfriend, 30-year-old Otis Lee Jackson, and one felony count of malicious punishment of a child in connection with injuries to the toddler's four-month-old brother. The children's mother, Novonna Latina West, 26, has since entered a guilty plea to child endangerment in connection with the case.

The baby had injuries similar to his older brother and also tested positive for fentanyl, according to the charges that allege Jackson has a history of child abuse dating back to when he was a teenager.

Charges say that Minneapolis police responded to a home on a report of a child not breathing. West was attempting CPR but the toddler died at the hospital where officers observed numerous bruises and scratches.

The medical examiner found multiple blunt force injuries in various stages of healing. His death was ruled a homicide and officers brought in his baby brother to be examined, where it was determined the baby suffered from multiple injuries including burns, bruising and rib fractures.

Two days after the 2-year-old died, West was charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child. But upon further investigation, newly filed charges say that Jackson caused injuries to both boys.

West told investigators that she was living with Jackson and left her children alone with him at times. In the days leading up to the toddler's death, West noticed her older son was "very weak, had bruises on his side and behind his ear and was throwing up," charges say. When she noticed burns on the four-month-old's stomach, she asked Jackson if he accidentally burned him with a cigarette. He said he didn't know, charges say.

The mother allegedly said she wanted to take the kids to the hospital, but whenever she would ask, Jackson would take her car and phone. West did not press Jackson for more information "because she knew it would turn into an argument where [he] would physically assault her," charges say.

Jackson was convicted of assaulting West in 2019, when she was pregnant with her 2-year-old son. Charges say that Jackson also caused similar injuries to a two-month-old child when he was 14 years old.

In that case, Jackson said he accidentally burned the child with hot soup. But an examination found "the appearance of the burns is not consistent with an accidental mechanism of injury." Rather, the burns indicated "prolonged contact with a heated, circular object... positioned directly over each nipple..." according to the charges.

Charges against West said she attempted to deny or minimize the injuries to her children. After police informed her of her son's death, she "claimed the injuries were from them being sick." She was arrested and released from custody last June.

In February, her felony charges were amended from malicious punishment to child endangerment. She entered a guilty plea and agreed to serve up to a year in the county workhouse and three years of probation.

According to a court transcript of West's plea hearing, she agreed to continue cooperating in the investigation and prosecution of Jackson. Her attorney, Emmett Donnelly, went over facts of the case that includes Jackson's history of abuse and his prison sentence.

Jackson began to work his way back in West's life after he was released. At the time, she was using illegal substances and Jackson became abusive toward her and her sons. She admitted that she did not take steps to remove her children from Jackson or report the abuse. She said she continued her relationship with Jackson up until her son's death.

"And ultimately that abusive situation had a substantial likelihood of causing harm — physical harm to the kids?" Donnelly asked. "And that included the possibility of death?"

West agreed.

Jackson remains incarcerated in lieu of $1 million bail and appears in court May 24. His public defender declined to comment for this story.